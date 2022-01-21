Gabby Petito Family Lawyer Says There’s ‘No Doubt Brian Laundrie Murdered Gabby’: Report

The Gabby Petito case is coming to a close, and the Petito family’s lawyer, Rick Stafford, is confident that Brian Laundrie is responsible for the 22-year-old’s death. This week, Stafford released a statement that expressed the Petito family’s appreciation for the FBI’s involvement in the case. In the statement, Stafford also commented on the results of the investigation.

“Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies,” Stafford said.

“Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives.”

Statement from Gabby Petito's family attorney thanks the FBI — and says "the quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Still waiting on FBI statement. pic.twitter.com/Dg6mWJsDF8 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 21, 2022

Gabby Petito’s family statement continued, “We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt the [sic] Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

Gabby Petito’s Family Reaches Agreement Over Distribution of Her Property

Now, the Petito family patiently waits for the FBI to make its final statement on the case. In the meantime, they have reached an agreement to distribute the properties of Brian and Gabby.

“Today,” the FBI Denver spokesperson said on Thursday, “the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office. We will be issuing a final statement shortly as our investigation will be coming to a close in the near future.”

Earlier, the Laundries’ laywer, Steven Bertolino, stated that he had been in contact with Stafford. At first, he was unsure what to expect of the interaction with the FBI and the Petitos. However, they are apparently now “working together to come to an agreement on the distribution of property to be released from law enforcement.”

In the past, the Petitos have criticized Roberta and Chris Laundrie for failing to assist the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance. In the initial days of the case, the Laundries kept quiet about their son’s whereabouts. They also kept quiet about their contact with him. This continued when Brian, himself, disappeared. During the final days of the investigation, the Laundries finally agreed to help search for their son. According to Bertolino, Roberta and Chris will not be seeing any charges.

“To my knowledge, there will be no charges,” Bertolino said, according to The Sun.

Josh Taylor, a spokesperson said they were aware of the meeting between the family and officials.

“We knew they would be meeting after the first of the year. I would think we would be briefed if, in fact, something was wrapping up.”