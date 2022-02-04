Gas Prices Surge to Highest Level in More Than 7 Years: Report

Prices of all sorts of consumer goods continue to rise as the nation combats stark inflation. But one sector in particular, oil and gas, frequently draws the eyes and ire of consumers, given the world’s utmost dependency on it for energy.

On Friday, gas prices rose to the highest level in seven years as U.S. oil topped $90 per barrel, a first since 2014, according to CNBC. The average consumer in America pays about $3.42 per gallon right now, but residents of major urban centers like Los Angeles are starting to see prices closer to $5 per gallon. Gas prices have remained especially expensive since early November when the price initially popped.

According to automotive company AAA, the last time gas prices hit $3.42 was in September of 2014. One year ago today, the national average stood at a modest $2.14 per gallon.

Rising gas prices are tied to a rise in circulated currency

The price crisis fans the flames of inflationary fears for a country that is watching cash and savings depreciate overnight for no reason other than immodest fiscal policy. As cash crashes, investors look for safe haven assets like real estate, stocks, and crypto to pump money into in hopes of seeing future returns. The unnatural and artificial rise of safe haven assets, though, creates bubbles in the economy which can pop when other sectors (like energy for example) experience gross fluctuations.

In other words, the economy is like an ecosystem. All aspects need to work in relative harmony in order to achieve sustainable growth. Right now, many aspects of the ecosystem are out of alignment; this causes insane swings in prices for goods of all kinds. The price of oil receives major attention because it directly affects nearly every modern consumer.

“Gas prices at the pump are up. We’re working to bring them down. But they’re up,” President Joe Biden said Friday, while noting higher prices across the board for consumers. Biden has not voiced any concrete solutions, though, besides tapping into the nation’s strategic reserves. Using reserves in peace times to shore up inflationary pricing based on economic woes is akin to slapping a band-aid onto a bullet wound. It will help, yes, but it may not stop the bleeding.

Oil prices naturally moved a bit lower through the winter due to fears that COVID quarantining would soften demand. But to everyone’s delight, the Omicron variant affected the nation far less than originally presumed. Oil prices then immediately went back up.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said that oil is nearing $100 per barrel with no end in sight. “It’s going to be potentially a pricier year than anticipated,” he said. De Haan added that the national average could top $4 per gallon by Memorial Day.