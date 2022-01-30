General Motors CEO Talks ‘Surreal’ Ride in Fully Autonomous Chevy

General Motors CEO Mary Barra took a ride in the fully autonomous Chevy Bolt last week. And she thought the experience was absolutely “surreal.”

Unfortunately, the self-driving cars are not available to the general public just yet. Instead, GM and its subsidiary Cruise are using them for a ride-hailing program that is still waiting for government approval.

Barra and GM’s President Mark Ruess headed out to San Francisco to try out the autonomous chauffeur. And they were quite pleased with the ride.

Cruise recorded a video of Barra and Ruess’s reactions as they took a spin around town. You can check it out below.

In the clip, the duo goes through the whole hailing process. Barra calls her car with a smartphone app. And like Uber, she watches the Bolt arrive by looking at a map.

Barra is impressed with the car as soon as it pulls up alongside her and unlocks its doors. And as the car pulls away, words like “unbelievable” and “crazy” come from the awe-stricken passengers.

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Well, how are you going to get people to use it?’” she says about people’s safety concerns. “It’s like, OK, we were in the vehicle for five minutes and the trust is there.”

“I really think that the apprehension that some people think they have is going to dissipate extremely quickly when they get the experience,” she added.

General Motor’s CEO Said that Riding in the Fully Autonomous Chevy Bolt was the ‘Highlight’ of her Career

For Mary Barra, the ride was a long time coming. But when the plan actually came to fruition, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I always believed that we’d be doing it,” she gushed. “But to actually be doing it is just surreal.”

“I feel like we’re making history,” she added later.

” I mean, I know you’ve already done it,” she said to her Cruise counterpart, ” but for me to be in one of these first handful of rides, it’s like a highlight of my career.”

Mark Ruess rode in his own autonomous Bolt. And when the video cut to him, he spoke about how the concept will help people who have limited mobility and strength, like his 85-year-old father, who cannot drive anymore.

And after Ruess stepped out of his high-tech taxi, he noted that the ride was “absolutely flawless.”

Last November, Cruise opened the driverless service to company employees and select outside customers. But it is waiting on approval to launch publically.

In the past, Mary Barra has speculated that the Bolts will be driving through major cities sometime this year.