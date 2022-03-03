Georgia Woman Captures Herd of Cows at Front Door on Security Camera

It’s not unusual for people living in rural areas to receive nightly visits from creatures of the night. However, a Georgia woman found herself in a strange position after a herd of dairy cows appeared at her front door, with security footage recording the entire event.

Alisha Cooper of Warner Robins, Georgia spoke to Fox News about the bizarre happening. Cooper set up security systems around her home, as well as a Ring chime to alert her if something happens. Occurring at 3 a.m., she initially believed someone was trying to break into her home. To her great surprise, a herd of dairy cows was loitering in front of her house. Funnily enough, they even stayed for a while, eating bushes, trampling plants, and leaving their mark, if you know what I mean.

“I’m thinking somebody is trying to break into my house at 3 a.m.,” Robins told Fox. She immediately opened an app to check her cameras and “literally, the first thing I see [on the Ring app] is a cow licking my camera.” One cow even tried eating the Ring doorbell. Luckily, “it [the doorbell] held strong throughout the whole ordeal. The cow eventually gave up — and went off to enjoy a plant instead.”

But where could the cows have come from? “To get to my house,” said Cooper, “the cows had to trample through some new houses that are in the process of being built. I am in the most recent [group] of houses completed — and there are a few closer down the street that are unoccupied [and] being built. So these cows had a nice leisurely stroll.”

Having had their fill, the cows soon left back to their farm. Cooper said they destroyed some fresh landscaping, but otherwise, everything in the area is still intact.

California Nonprofit is Using Cows to Help Reduce Stress

Though the event with Alisha Cooper may have sounded a bit stressful, a California nonprofit aims to use cows for the opposite. In fact, they recommend cow-hugging to help with mental health.

California nonprofit The Gentle Barn believes cow-hugging helps people cope with stress and provide emotional support. ABC News spoke to organization founder Ellie Laks about how effective they are. “If someone needs healing, the cows wrap them in a really good hug with their necks,” Laks said. “Cows are very centered, grounded and immersed in the present time and they help us do the same.”

The Gentle Barn serves as more than a place to recover mentally. It also acts as a sanctuary and haven for thousands of animals in need of saving. “We rescue animals from severe abuse and neglect and, once healed, partner with them to help people going through trauma,” Laks said. “We connect people around the world to the magic and love of animals.”

In short, it seems the cows help people as much as we help them. And all it costs is a hug.