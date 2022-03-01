Gold Prices See Sharp Moves Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict: What Happens Next?

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week, the price of gold has taken a rollercoaster ride as it continues to fluctuate heavily in uncertain times. On Thursday, as Russian forces pushed into Ukraine, gold prices shot up by almost triple digits. However, the next day was a different story. In a shocking turn, gold plummeted by $100 on Friday in only a nine-hour span losing all its momentum. So with this kind of volatile market, what should we expect as the Russia-Ukraine conflict wages on?

What You Need To Know

Gold is typically a safe-haven investment, but the Russia-Ukraine war has led to a volatile market.

Gold prices increased 0.8% to $1,924 per ounce as the crisis drove investors to buy.

Yet the uncertainty of precious metal supplies made it drop drastically as well.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address Congress this week and hopefully provide some clarity for investors.

Since Russia is the largest producer of palladium, prices have surged as supply shortages seem imminent.

Investors Look to Gold As a Safe Haven, But the Market Is More Volatile Than Usual

In 2011, gold reached a high of $1,920 that became somewhat of a barometer for the bull market. The bull market is defined by optimism, investor confidence, and expectations that prices will tend to increase. A bear market is the exact opposite, but investors have been hopeful of solid gains recently. Yet the gold market continues to fluctuate leaving many at a loss for where it will trend next.

As investors look for safe-haven assets because of the crisis in Ukraine, gold prices rose 0.8% this week compared to weekend prices. As of Tuesday afternoon, gold bounced back to $1,940 an ounce.

The war has Wall Street on edge though as its reach on the economy extends to all markets. For example, oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel this week, which led to a seven-year high on gas prices.

ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada spoke to CNBC today about the recent uncertainty, and shared his expectations for an increasing gold market in the near future.

“Bond yields have fallen as prices have recovered on safe-haven flows and with some investors reducing their expectations about aggressive tightening from central banks. Against this backdrop, I am expecting gold to go well north of $2,000,” Razaqzada said to CNBC.

Many investors are looking away from traditional stocks, bonds, and even cryptocurrencies because of the current climate in Eastern Europe. Gold is widely considered a safe bet during these uncertain times and is also a hedge against rising inflation. Yet Western sanctions against Russia have renewed concerns over the supply of precious metals.

Investors are eager to hear Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress later this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, Powell will hopefully provide some clarity on both interest rate spikes and rising inflation amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. That should answer at least some of investors’ questions as they gauge the direction of the market going forward.

Ukraine Crisis Leads to Palladium Supply Shortages, Price Surges

Gold prices aren’t the only precious metals to see a large fluctuation in cost over the last week since Russia invaded its neighboring country. On Tuesday, palladium hit a seven-month high as it surged more than 9% today.

Palladium is one of the four precious metals along with gold, silver, and platinum. The rare, silvery-white metal costs significantly more than the other three and is used by automakers for catalytic converters. As of this morning, palladium prices spiked at a 9.4% increase to $2,723 an ounce.

As of this afternoon, it fell to just under $2,600, which is still an increase of more than 5% on the day. But the fluctuation of the precious metal mirrors that of gold’s recent rapidly rising and falling market. OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya also spoke with CNBC about how Russia invading Ukraine will impact palladium’s supply chain.

“There is tremendous concern that Russia, a key exporter of palladium, is going to face severe disruptions as the flight bans are going to impose a big trouble in getting supplies to different places,” Moya told the outlet. “Palladium market already has tight inventories and now the geopolitical risks are going to lead to severe supply shortages.”

In fact, Russia is the largest producer of palladium in the world. Moscow-based Nornickel accounted for 40% of palladium’s global mine production in 2021 alone. While palladium and gold prices have seen big shifts in their prices in recent days, silver and platinum have felt less of an impact. Silver prices rose 2.1% to just under $25 today while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,045.