‘Gone in 60 Seconds’: Thief Makes Off With Eleanor Mustang

A Ford Shelby Mustang’s theft in an Oklahoma city drew likely cries from its owner and laughs from fans of the 2000 Nicholas Cage film “Gone in 60 Seconds” recently.

Well, even the Tulsa Police got into the act on social media. Jalopnik reported on the car’s theft and cop comments.

Cage played car thief Memphis Raines who embarked on a crazy one-night scheme to steal 50 cars, and he had the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 on his fictional list. The “Gone in 60 Seconds” movie featured Angelina Jolie, Vinnie Jones, Giovanni Ribisi, Delroy Lindo, and Scott Caan.

But KTUL reported that the real-life car got nabbed in Tulsa’s Pearl River District. The rare $200,000 car has a four-speed transmission. Other car features include a black interior and aftermarket gauges. Cops said a Voodoo Camshaft sticker with a skull on the rear spoiler.

Tulsa Cops, Jalopnik Yuck It Up About Stolen Ford Mustang

The Tulsa Police Department posted about the stolen car on Facebook, hoping the publicity would shake some leads. Or something like that.

“​​We know that this car doesn’t stand out in a crowd, but if you happen to see Nicholas Cage driving it, give us a call,” they posted on Facebook.

In another post, they referenced the movie title and a rare Mustang. Then they admitted to not knowing how long it took to steal the car.

As for the car blogging website, Jalopnik mused that this Mustang was probably not part of a movie remake in Tulsa. Additionally, writer Andy Kalmowitz joked that Memphis Raines’ brother had only one night before he would die inside the classic car (i.e., see movie.)

‘Eleanor’ Mustang A Major Character In Film

Not to give away too much from a 22-year-old film, but Cage has this list of cars, and the Eleanor Mustang is the final car to steal. Raines successfully steals the car but has to get past several obstacles to reach its destination. One includes jumping on the car over a traffic jam on a California bridge.

IMDb said movie producers made seven Eleanor replicas. Five became stunt-car wreck casualties while Cage and producer Jerry Bruckheimer kept the final two. Cage goes joyriding with his model while the producer is afraid of driving his.

Film Caused Uptick in Sales of Famed Shelby Mustang

So, replicas of the car picked up in sales, and one producer got in on the act.

Executive Denice Sharkarian Halicki won a court case against car creator Carroll Shelby in 2008 to get replica licensing. IMDb said Carroll Shelby Enterprises had a licensing agreement with Unique Performance in Farmers Branch, Texas, to make the continuation Shelby Mustangs series. Unfortunately, the company closed in 2008 due to irregular vehicle identification and failure to deliver cars to customers.

Since 2014, Classic Recreations of Tulsa, Oklahoma is the licensed manufacturer of the Eleanor replica used in the film. The company employs 1967 Mustang fastback bodyshells supplied by Dynacorn Restoration Bodies.

But this stolen Ford Shelby Mustang is the real deal. I hope the owner had good insurance.