Groundhog Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Watch Punxsutawney Phil

On February 2, the world’s fuzziest weather predictor, Punxsutawney Phil, will make his annual prediction as to whether or not we will be headed towards an early spring, or if we will be facing six more weeks of winter weather. The famed groundhog will be making his appearance at his home in Gobblers Knob, just outside of Punxsutawney Pennsylvania. Now, we can’t all make it to the small Pennsylvania town to see the famous groundhog make his prediction early Wednesday morning. So, how do we check in with the popular groundhog to see his 2022 prediction live, as it occurs? One local television has you covered, for sure, promising live coverage of the annual event live at 7:15 a.m. Eastern time, 6:15 a.m. Central/Standard time.

Will the Groundhog Day Tradition Predict More Freezing Weather, or Warmer Temps?

Each year on February 22, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania celebrates Groundhog Day with a variety of special ceremonies. Many of which begins before the sun even rises. Then, all eyes turn to Punxsutawney Phil as he emerges from his special “Groundhog’s Day home” in Gobbler’s Knob, a rural area near Punxsutawney located about 2 miles from town.

As tradition dictates, if Phil sees his shadow as he emerges from his temporary home in Gobbler’s Knob, he has predicted six more weeks of winter weather. However, should the famous groundhog does not see his shadow, he is predicting an early spring for us all! Now, there are certainly a variety of other Groundhog Day events and festivals going on around the United States. However, Punxsutawney Phil has always been the most famous predictor.

Last year, the annual Gobbler’s Knob events surrounding Punxsutaney’s predictions were canceled due to COVID-19. However, he did make his annual early appearance, predicting six more weeks of winter for 2021. Last year’s appearance marked the 106th time since the tradition began in 1886 that Punxsutawney Phil spotted his shadow after emerging from his Gobbler’s Knob home.

This year, however, COVID-19 isn’t going to slow the early-rising groundhog down, nor is it going to stop the celebrations. Punxsutawney Phil is all vaxxed and ready to go tomorrow morning. Hopefully bringing us good news, and relief from the winter weather!