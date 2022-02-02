Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil Makes Winter Prediction

If these winter storms and massive snow accumulation are bothering you, perhaps you have a groundhog to blame. Punxsutawney Phil just saw his shadow this morning on Groundhog Day.

If you’re unaware of what that means, essentially the mystical groundhog has just predicted six more weeks of winter. Given just how intense winter has been, maybe this little creature is onto something. If you believe an animal is truly able to predict the weather, after all.

It’s Groundhog Day 2/2/22 and Punxsutawney Phil “sees his shadow” for another 6 weeks of winter. Everyone is not happy except Florida. 😂



A little known fact… they don’t look for a shadow. Phil picks a scroll. One says he sees a shadow, the other one says he doesn’t. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Fy6z4HQb0a — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) February 2, 2022

Whether or not you truly listen to the prediction, this has all been a tradition for years. Phil and other groundhogs have been predicting the weather since 1887 at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Every year on February 2, we all diligently wait to see if the groundhog saw his shadow. If he didn’t see his shadow, spring would be coming earlier. Last year, the groundhog also saw its shadow as well.

If you look at the science, Punxsutawney Phil may, unfortunately, have gotten his facts wrong last year on Groundhog Day.

According to CNN, the National Centers for Environmental Information said he was actually only half-correct. “The contiguous United States saw below average temperatures in February and above average temperatures in March of last year. Phil was 50/50 on his forecast,” the NCEI said.

He’s not perfect. After all, he is literally a groundhog.

On average, the NCEI notes that Phil has gotten it right about 40% of the time over the past 10 years. That means we may be able to get these same predictions by just flipping a coin each year in Pennsylvania.

Regardless, Punxsutawney Phil and Groundhog Day are timeless traditions.

How Accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

We may love to see his predictions, but can we rely on them?

Despite doing forecasts for 120 years, those predictions aren’t always the greatest. It’s actually not about him seeing his shadow, rather he just needs to cast one for winter to continue for six weeks.

According to Live Science, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted 104 winter forecasts and 20 early spring forecasts. Apparently, data from the Stormfax Almanac shows that Phil’s predictions are right about 39% of the time.

He may not get a job at a news station anytime soon due to not-so-accurate predictions, but he is cute while he’s looking for his shadow.

“It’s extremely difficult to give an estimate of how accurate climate predictions are. But compared to the terms with which Groundhog Day predictions are made, which are if the weather will be mild or not mild, then if our forecasts are about 60 percent accurate or higher, then we consider that to be a good estimate,” David Unger, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said to the news outlet in 2011.

Also, a little fun fact is that Phil’s friends don’t even look for a shadow. Rather, Phil picks a scroll and one says he sees a shadow, the other says he doesn’t. Sadly, that may ruin the fun of it for some people.