Handwritten Pages From Martin Luther King Jr.’s Book Are on Sale for an Insane Amount

If you want handwritten pages from Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1958 book, be prepared to pay an insane amount in one upcoming auction.

Draft pages from King’s “Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story” are up for sale on momentsintime.com, starting at $225,000.

These pages were part of a private collection. TMZ reported on the auction. The website currently has a personal King letter to the late entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. from 1961 for $54,000.

Book Written When Civil Rights Leader Was 29

The handwritten pages come from chapter 3 of the book. They contain passages about the significance of the emerging civil rights moment. Certain pages chronicled how Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white person in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955.

Martin Luther King focuses on the city’s bus boycott amid the pages. The boycott went from Dec. 5, 1955, to Dec. 20, 1956, and spurred the Supreme Court to declare segregated buses were unconstitutional.

In the pages, the author writes, “After a series of telephone calls back and forth … they agreed that the Negroes should boycott the buses.”

Martin Luther King Note Sold For $42K In 2020

Dr. King’s handwritten note about the personal definition of love turned up at the same online auction website in 2020. The company listed the item for $42,000, but its final winning bid is unknown.

The civil rights leader responded to an admirer in the mid-1960s. An English memorabilia dealer purchased the note and didn’t know what he had.

It reads, “The note reads,” love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God.”

It comes complete with the Southern Baptist preacher’s signature. The Richmond Times-Dispatch concluded that King’s signature was worth $1,000 to $2,000.

Signed MLK Bible Featured At Philly Pawn Shop

Among pieces of rusty metal reportedly from the Titanic and old American banknotes is a bible signed by Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 1st United Pawn & Loan holds the Bible that he says has an authenticated signature by King.

South Philly pawnshop co-owner Peter M. Del Borrello III said he bought the item for $2,500 off eBay. If you’re wondering if he wants to sell it, don’t worry. He’s not.

“When people come into our store, we try to educate them on historical items that they may not have seen before,” Del Borrello told the newspaper. “We’re just keepers until we pass it onto the next generation.”

The cover’s gold letters still shimmer when light hits it, even though its weathered pages are hard to read. But one signature stands out.

On the first page, in cursive, an inscription reads, “Best Wishes, Martin Luther King Jr.”

The owner has it encased in a plexiglass box on a display shelf.

In Dec. 2020, another Bible with King’s signature sold for $3,125. That unnamed owner won’t part with it either.