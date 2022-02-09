Harley-Davidson Posts Record-High Earnings, HOG Stock Surges

For a time, it looked like Harley Davidson was on track to fail. Over the past few years, their sales and stocks took serious hits. However, earlier this week, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer posted its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021. These new numbers see the Milwaukee-based company enjoying the biggest profits in five years. They raced past what analysts and experts predicted. As a result, the company’s stock prices are on the rise. Furthermore, Harley expects to see even bigger earnings in the coming year.

At a Glance

Harley Davidson posted $1 billion in revenue, a 40% jump from Q4 in 2020.

Harley reported earnings of 14 cents per share. Wall Street predicted a per-share loss.

Pricing strategies and motorcycle-adjacent product sales brought the Q4 revenue surge.

At the time of writing, HOG stocks are up 4.47% and climbing

Harley Davidson Cruises to a Five-Year High

In recent years, Harley Davidson saw its revenue shrink for a variety of reasons. However, the company pulled ahead of its own expectations in the quarter that ended in December. For instance, in Q4 of 2020, the manufacturer saw a loss of 63 cents per share. In the most recent report, they showed a gain of 14 cents per share. Wall Street experts predicted that Harley would still be taking a per-share loss of nearly 40 cents, according to The Motley Fool.

According to Reuters, Harley Davison pulled in a total of $1.02 billion in revenue. $816 million of that came from motorcycles and related products. The rest came from merchandising and other sales. In the year-earlier period, the manufacturer brought in $725 million in total revenue.

A whole new demographic did not just wake up one day and decide to buy Harley Davidson motorcycles, though. Instead, the company took stock of their sales and laid out a strategy to bring in the most money possible from the share of the market that they already control. Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz focused the company’s efforts on pushing its higher-end models. As a result, they started focusing on moving touring bikes, big cruisers, and trikes.

Harley’s Strategic Changes

Additionally, Reuters reported that Harley Davidson raised the prices and surcharges in the American market. This allowed them to balance profit against flagging bike sales as well as supply chain issues. They plan to add those higher prices and surcharges to the global market in the coming year.

From here, Harley Davidson execs expect the company to continue this upward momentum. Part of this prediction comes from the fact that they believe that they’ll be able to offset supply chain issues with price increases. In a conference call, Harley’s CFO, Gina Goetter told analysts “We expect revenue to be positively impacted by our global pricing actions as we work to offset the cost headwinds across the supply chain.”

In short, Harley Davidson was able to bounce back from previous losses by raising prices and surcharges on their most desirable models. Jaime Katz, senior analyst at Morningstar said, “While the demand is there, the supply isn’t, so it seems like the consumer will bear the burden of covering it.”