Hawaii Will Soon Be the Only State With Mask Mandates: Report

The era of the mandated face mask is finally coming to a close, it seems, in every U.S. state, with one notable exception. The island state of Hawaii will stand pat on its masking requirements despite massive decreases in cases and hospitalizations since the omicron surge a few months ago. In addition to vaccine mandates to enter businesses, Hawaii will continue requiring masks indoors, even as other liberal states like California, New Mexico, and Nevada ditch the masks for now.

New York and Rhode Island this month lifted indoor mask rules for businesses, but still require them in schools. Illinois, Oregon, Washington and Washington, D.C., plan to end mask requirements by the end of March. Massachusetts’ requirement for children to mask up in schools will expire at the end of February.

Of course, not everyone in the country is pleased about the return to normalcy.

“I’m pretty uncomfortable with it,” Massachusetts parent Kerry Arouca told reporters after her state’s announcement to end masking. “I think that until we get a better handle on COVID-19 that the kids should do their best to keep their masks on, maybe some mask breaks outside until everybody is vaccinated.”

Conversely, some people couldn’t imagine living in a world with any masking requirements. In West Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one school district stopped requiring masks back in October. “Just knowing the pulse of our community, they were ready for it,” Wesley Watts, the district’s superintendent, said.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said sticking with the mandate came easily for his government. The state enjoys the second-lowest death rate in the country from COVID-related illness. Politicians clearly believe their low figures correlate with invasive policies like indoor masking mandates.

Puerto Rico is also following in Hawaii’s footsteps.

“We are currently seeing a sustained reduction in statistics regarding the positivity rate and hospitalizations. [The data] presents us with a better picture,” Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said last week in a statement. “Even so, it is not yet time to let our guard down; we have to continue protecting ourselves against this virus and maintain the necessary precautionary measures.”

States like California reached a homeostasis with their diverse constituencies by removing mask mandates; but giving local governments the ability to enforce laws tailored to their own comfort level. In Los Angeles, for example, residents can enter indoors without masks as long as they show proof of vaccination.

“LA County DPH is issuing a new Health Order (looks like it will take effect Friday). [It] allows vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors at places that check for proof of vaccination. This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State,” LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently tweeted.