Helping Others: Marine Veteran Will Donate Part of Liver to Infant

As Americans, we can always depend on our servicemen and women to go above and beyond. However, one Marine veteran has gone a step further, volunteering to donate part of his liver to an infant.

According to News12, Marine veteran, John Rubino from Stamford, New York, is donating yet another organ. This time the much-needed organ will go to a seven-month-old girl. And the veteran has made similar sacrifices before.

As per the outlet, Rubino has donated plasma, blood, and even a kidney in 2019 to another Stamford resident.

Barely more than a week from now, Rubino has another altruistic donation scheduled. This means he has no idea who the recipient of the organ will be.

“I’m excited,” he shared with the outlet. “I’m more nervous about the wait than I am about the surgery.”

The Marine veteran’s altruistic donation is even more significant as the outlet stated, without his gesture, the little girl’s condition would be terminal.

Further, Rubino’s generous gesture makes him even more admirable. As per News12, the upcoming procedure will make the Marine veteran a double donor.

“There are less than 50 people in the last 30 years of transplantation in the United States that have done this,” Rubino shared.

“Here we are in 2022, and I’m a match for a 7-month-old baby girl,” he added. As per the outlet, the serviceman will bid farewell to the organ on March 2nd this year, the surgery taking place at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx.

As if Rubino’s charitable gestures didn’t demonstrate the veteran’s integrity and compassion already, he also works as an organ donor ambassador for Yale New Haven Health. There, he shares the importance of being an organ donor.

95-Year-Old Veteran Receives Birthday Cards From Around the World

Because we can depend on our servicemen and women to come to our aid in times of need, on and off the battlefield, we do our best to show our appreciation when and where we can. And this time, one WWII veteran saw that recognition on an international scale when he received 180 birthday cards from around the world in honor of his 95th trip around the sun.

Don Brown officially celebrated his 95th birthday late last week, however, he’d already been receiving cards for weeks. That’s because, in preparation for the WWII veteran’s birthday, his daughter Julie took to Facebook, asking total strangers to send along cards and well wishes.

“He’s just amazing so I wanted to make it super special, and just said, ‘Hey my dad’s going to be 95. It’d be really cool if he could get some cards.'”

Julie shared the birthday post on a Facebook page for Iwo Jima survivors, where her request saw international attention.

According to KTVB7, the elderly serviceman received cards from 33 states across the U.S. in addition to several out of Washington D.C. Julie further shared that two of the veteran’s cards came from England and one came from Japan. Even more touching, Brown received cards from a handful of students in junior high classes.

“It’s so heartwarming and so powerful,” the WWII veteran’s neighbor, Abby, shared with the outlet. “[I]t is such a testimony to how much good is left.”