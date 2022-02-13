Here’s How Much Powerball’s Saturday Night Jackpot Is Worth

Are you looking for some winning jackpot numbers when it comes to Saturday night’s Powerball? Well, you’ll want to know how much it’s worth.

According to an article from Newsweek, those winning numbers will be worth $172 million. There is a cash-value option worth $117.3 million for the Powerball. Remember, too, that the total jackpot might increase depending on how many tickets were sold around the country prior to the drawing.

For Feb. 9, last Wednesday, winning numbers for the $158 million jackpot were: 02-17-33-51-63 with a Powerball of 26. The Power Play was 6x.

Powerball Did Not Produce Grand Prize Winner In Previous Drawing

So, there was no grand prize winner in last Wednesday’s drawing. But one person with a ticket sold in North Carolina matched the first five white balls and minus the red Powerball, for the game’s second prize of $1 million. If they had bought the Power Play for an extra $1, then their second prize would be worth $2 million.

The last grand prize ticket did get to a winner on Jan. 5 for a $630 million jackpot. There were two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin—that split the prize. Furthermore, there were 14 tickets that won at least $1 million for the second prize. The game reset to $20 million for the Jan. 8 drawing.

Thanks to lottery tickets sold in Wisconsin and California, winners of the latest Powerball jackpot were going to split $632 million. This was in a January 2022 drawing.

A Winning Ticket Gets Purchased At A 7-Eleven In California

According to the California Lottery and CBS News, the winning ticket in California sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento. The location of a winning ticket in Wisconsin was being kept quiet by the Wisconsin Lottery.

Forty-five states play Powerball. Now, this does include Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Just what was the highest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game? It actually came nearly six years ago. In January 2016, the Powerball Jackpot was so high, that it even surpassed the million-dollar mark.

Winners were declared on Jan. 13, 2016. But the jackpot for the popular lottery game reached as high as $1.586 billion. Three separate tickets held these numbers, and the winnings were spread among the three.

Now, this isn’t the first time that lottery winnings have hit a high. It surpasses the millions many of us dream of into the billion-dollar territory. In October 2018 and January 2021, the Mega Millions lottery game shattered records with a total winning amount of $1.57 billion and $1.05 billion, respectively. So, good luck to those playing on Saturday night.