Here’s What to Do If You’re Still Waiting on Important IRS Letters to Arrive

If you’re still waiting on important IRS letters, there are a couple of things that you can do while you wait. The two main important letters being sent out are about the third stimulus check and child tax credits.

The letter about the third stimulus check is numbered “6475.” The letter about child tax credits is numbered “6419.” Both of these IRS letters will tell you how much money you got in 2021 from the stimulus and from tax credits. The letters started getting sent out in December and earlier this month, but some filers still have yet to get them. These letters are important. They’ll help you determine if you can claim additional credits or stimulus money.

So, if you’re wondering why you haven’t gotten your IRS letters yet, there are a couple of things you can check. Firstly, make sure that your mailing address is correct. If you’ve moved, your address might not be up to date. Mistakes happen. It’s also possible that you could’ve misspelled a street name or otherwise put incorrect information in for your mailing address. If you check and realize that your address is wrong, you can contact the IRS in two preferred ways. The agency recommends that you call or visit your local office in person. The number to call is 1-800-829-1040. However, if those don’t work for you, you can also send in a letter with the correct address.

Regardless of how you notify them, the IRS will need to confirm your identity. Be sure that you can provide your full name, your new address, your old address, your date of birth, and your Social Security number, ITIN, or EIN.

If You Can’t Wait for the IRS Letters, You Can Possibly Do This

We all know that it’s better to file your taxes as soon as possible. If you file as quickly as you can, you get your money faster and have a lower chance of getting your identity stolen. However, if you haven’t gotten your IRS letters yet, you still have plenty of time. The deadline to file is April 18. Even then, you can ask for a six-month extension to file.

If you want to file as soon as possible without your letters, you probably can. You should have some type of record for every payment that you received in 2021. That being said, you can check your bank statements and online accounts to see how much money you got from stimulus checks and child tax credits. The IRS even has a child tax credit portal where you can see the payments. According to The Sun, there’s also an online account for stimulus checks. If you don’t have an account, you can set one up. It’ll take a little bit of time, though. You’ll need some personal information and your last tax return.