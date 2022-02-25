Here’s When Tax Experts Say Married Couples Should File Separately

For many Americans, filing your taxes can be confusing enough. However, when you’re married, it adds a whole new layer of complication. That said, how do you know whether you should file separately or jointly from your spouse each year? Fortunately, with the help of some tax experts, we have a pretty straightforward guideline as to when it’s more beneficial for married couples to file separately rather than jointly.

First off, the choice of whether to file separately or jointly is just that: a choice. There’s no regulation on who should choose what category and when. However, like with most things, there are pros and cons.

According to CNBC, there are a handful of instances when filing separately from your spouse could be more beneficial. And we’ll explore that here with you.

When Filing Joint Tax Returns Becomes Beneficial:

As per the outlet, the IRS tends to better award those couples who file jointly. However, a few circumstances, such as student loan debt and medical expenses to name two, may better award couples who file separately.

First off, John Lloyd, a certified financial planner from Fort Worth, Texas, stated, “The IRS seems to have the viewpoint that if someone is filing separately, they’re doing something shady.”

Regardless, the decision can still be beneficial. For example, students that participate in an income-based student loan repayment program may want to consider filing separately. As is suggested by the title, the repayment program is based on overall income and if you file jointly, that combined income may just make your student loan repayments higher than if you base it on just the student’s income.

Another instance that could prove beneficial for separate filers relates to significant medical expenses. Just like with the income-based loan repayment situation, certain Americans are able to claim tax breaks for unreimbursed medical expenses that surpass 7.5% of that person’s adjusted gross income.

Again, the larger the income, the greater the payments.

Filing taxes separately may also prove beneficial in instances of “financial infidelity.” Essentially, if a couple has split and one partner can’t depend on the other to submit their taxes on time or correctly, then filing separately serves as a cushion, removing responsibility from the other party.

With all that, however, Lloyd did state, “As a general rule, I really try to avoid filing separately. You don’t want the spotlight shining on your tax return.”

How to Locate Tax Refunds:

Whether you filed joint, separate, or single, we’re all wondering the same thing: where is my refund?

Well, as is common sense, that all depends on when you filed. If you’re anything like this Outsider, then you filed your taxes as soon as all those important tax forms came back and you’re liable to get them very soon. However, we have steps on how you can find out exactly when your 2021 tax refund will arrive.

Simply go to the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund?” website. Once there, you’ll have to fill in your social security number, check your filing status, and simply input the expected total amount you will receive. Afterward, you’ll just click submit and it should pop up with the exact arrival date of your long-looked-forward-to disbursement.