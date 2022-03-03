Here’s Which US States Are More Expensive To Live In

Thanks to ongoing inflation, some US states are more expensive to live in than ever. President Biden has a plan to lower prices, though.

For the time being, prices are up across the board. However, officials say that some states are being impacted more than others.

These Are the US States That Are More Expensive To Live In

According to Utah Senator Mike Lee, residents of the state are experiencing inflation rates of around 9%. That adds an extra $511 in monthly costs. States in the Pacific region of the U.S. are having to spend an extra $412 each month. For the rest of the states, they’re seeing an extra cost of more than $300 per month. That’s around the average for U.S. inflation as a whole.

Now that we’ve got a general idea of which areas are paying what, let’s look at the country averages. In January, consumer prices rose by 7.5% across the country, which is the most they’ve gone up since 1982. So, we can see that Utah and the surrounding states currently have an inflation rate that’s about one and a half percentage points above the national average. States along the Pacific also have an above-average inflation rate.

On average, American families across the nation are paying about $385 extra a month.

President Biden Addresses Inflation During State of the Union

Inflation was one of the topics President Biden covered during his first State of the Union, actually.

“I have a better plan to fight inflation, lower your costs, not your wages, make more cars and semiconductors in America, more infrastructure and innovation in America…,” he said. All of this was referring to his Build Back Better plan, which would call for at least $2 trillion in spending.

Some experts have doubts about his plan to fix inflation. Most Americans don’t care how it happens – they just need relief now. Inflation has been complicated by recent events, mainly the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Fuel prices have been on the rise and are not expected to lower soon.

Fox Business reports that many economists at the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) warn that inflation won’t be slowing down anytime soon, regardless of the Biden administration’s plan.

“They see a risk that inflation will remain higher than previously expected over the next three years, coming largely from the labor market,” said David Altig, president of NABE and executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. “More than two-thirds of survey respondents cite rising wages as a risk factor.”

Officials are being hard-pressed for solutions to this inflation, but it’s unclear what stance most will take. This month, the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in an effort to slow down inflation.