Here’s Why Walmart Is Rolling Back Prices for More Products

Despite current inflation concerns in the U.S., here is why retailer Walmart is anticipating more ‘rollbacks’ on various items in its stores.

According to CNN, Walmart had more products on rollbacks last quarter compared to the previous quarter. The company is planning to add rollbacks to highlight “value prices” for its customers. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillion revealed in a post-earnings conference call with analysts more details about the decision. “We use rollbacks to communicate not only the reality of prices are coming down at some places, but the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us.”

The media outlet further explains that Walmart uses the strategy everyday low prices (EDLP). The company states, “EDLP is our pricing philosophy. So our customers trust that our prices will not change under frequent promotional activity.”

However, with this business model, Walmart doesn’t offer as many coupons, promotions, or sales events as much as its competitors. The strategy has been helpful to the company, but Praveen Kopalle, a professor of marketing at Dartmouth University, told CNN that consumers actually “get an extra delight” with promotions during inflationary periods. This is due to the fact that consumers are expecting higher prices.

Meanwhile, KK Davey, the President of Client Engagement at IRI, states that promotions are 60% of what they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are also notably not seeing the frequency of sales or even depths of discounts that they are used to before the health crisis began.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion Previously Stated Inflation Is Opportunity to Beat Competition

During a November 2021 interview with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Walmart CEO Dough McMillion stated that the company sees inflation as an opportunity to gain market share and emphasize its commitment to value. “That’s our purpose. We save people money and help them live a better life. Those are the words that came out of [Walmart Founder] Sam Walton’s mouth. He loved to fight inflation. So do we.”

McMillion also shared that Walmart is “striking” a balance of delivering for its shareholders while staying trust to its “discounter” roots for customers. “We’re proud to try and hold prices down. Our conversations with supplies, tomorrow, will be ‘How can you help us roll back prices and swim upstream. And be different from everybody else?’”

CNBC also reported that inflation hit a 30-year high in September 2021. Walmart actually topped analysts’ expectations for the third-quarter fiscal earnings. Its grocery sales were up nearly 10% year over year. The company’s shares also closed down at 2.55% to $143.17 in early November. However, Walmart stock did lag behind the S&P 500. The company’s shares were down about 1% in November versus roughly 30% for the S&P.