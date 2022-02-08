Heroic Dog Saves Wheelchair-Bound Owner from Drowning in Lake

Dogs are more than man’s best friend. Often, they’re our literal heroes. This wheelchair-bound animal lover likely agrees.

Last week, a 81-year-old Florida resident, Harry Smith’s, wheelchair rolled down a hill and into a lake. As he struggled to stay above water, his beloved pooch, Sarah Jane, managed to call for help.

According to the police report, before the frightening event, Smith was only taking his sweet dog for a walk near the lake near their home on in Port St. Lucie. His electric wheelchair lost traction and took a slide. When he slid down the embankment, Smith was ejected into the lake.

When his dog noticed Smith struggling, she began barking. This caught the attention if a few neighbors from across the street. As a cop drove by, neighbors flagged him down before he lost sight of them. Talk about a stroke of luck, right?

“When we looked over here the dog was splashing in the water so we both ran over here and I jumped in the water. Only his head was above the water. The wheelchair was in the water,” said neighbor, Edward Suhling.

When Officer Doty got out of his patrol car, he saw Smith submerged up to his neck in late water. “Due to his electric wheelchair being damaged from falling in the water, Officer Doty and St. Lucie County Fire District assisted by pushing him back to his house,” according to the report.

The two bystanders and Officer Doty quickly worked together to pull Smith out of the water and onto the bank. There, he received medical attention before returning home and praising his dog.

Two Rhode Island Boys Rescue Neighbor’s Dogs From House Fire

Although dogs are capable of saving our lives, sometimes they need saving as well.

In late January, two young boys rescued their neighbor’s dogs from a terrifying house fire in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Back on New Year’s Day, 12-year-old Anthony Lombardi and 13-year-old Mario Comella rode their bikes past their neighbor’s house. The two boys heard smoke alarms going off inside their neighbor’s house before noticing the dogs barking were all still inside. Even though the boys feared the situation, they knew they couldn’t just leave the dogs in the smoke.

Once they noticed the neighbor’s door was locked, they called the resident, John Salisbury. Salisbury gave the boys the code to the house.

Although the dogs ran out of the house, one German Shepard puppy was still locked inside its crate. After noticing the puppy’s situation, Comella barged inside the house to free the small dog and make it out alive.

One of the other residents of the house, Athena DiBenedetto spoke about the incident. “It was very emotional. Those are my babies. I still can’t watch (the doorbell video) without kind of getting teary-eyed just thinking what would have happened if they had been five, 10 minutes later.”

