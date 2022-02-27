Heroic Stranger Reunites Ukrainian Mother With Kids at Hungary Border

Things were already bleak when Russia officially launched its attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night. Now, certain individuals cannot leave the country. As a result, a Ukrainian mom miraculously reunited with her children at the Hungarian border thanks to a heroic stranger after becoming separated from their father.

The Russia/Ukraine war persisted into its third day on Saturday. Since the conflict ignited, men aged 18 to 60 have been forbidden to leave the country. Nevertheless, one father, trapped within Ukraine’s borders, made a last-ditch effort to get his two children to safety. In a desperate act, he willingly handed them off to an unknown woman after getting stopped by border guards.

The New York Post identified that kind individual as 58-year-old Natalia Ableyeva. She had also been at the border crossing when she spotted the desperate father from her hometown of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine.

In speaking with RTE, Ableyeva said, “Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over.”

According to the New York Post, the children’s mother had been on her way from Italy when their father sent the young boy and girl with Ableyeva. Before sending them away from Ukrainian territory, their father provided the compassionate stranger with their mother’s phone number. After passing the border guards, the three individuals waited at Beregsurany, where tents were set up for Ukraine’s incoming refugees.

Soon after they passed into Hungary, the children’s mother, Anna Semyuk, arrived, sharing her relief with the outlet. Heartwarming photos capture the children’s mother and Ableyeva embracing upon the former’s arrival.

“All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright,” Semyuk said. “In one or two weeks, and we will go home.”

‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Korie Robertson Prays for Ukraine’s Mothers

Anna Semyuk is only one of Ukraine’s numerous parents worried about keeping their children safe amid the ongoing Russian bombardment. Images from the ground show Ukrainians taking in the destruction and fleeing the country ahead of Putin and his troops’ advancements.

However, over on Instagram, “Duck Dynasty” star, Korie Robertson, is reflecting on the “feelings of helplessness” Ukrainian mothers are facing as they try to protect their babies.

Her post features a young, red-headed mother and her baby boy, presumably on a train. While the little boy contentedly sucks on a pacifier and gazes out the window, the woman’s dark eyes peer into the distance, rather than processing what’s right in front of her.

“I always think about the mamas,” Robertson began in her post. “I can’t imagine the fear they must be feeling, the multitude of decisions they are having to try [to] make.”

She concluded her post with a heartfelt, “Pray for Ukraine tonight and hug your babies tight.”

Dozens of fellow moms took to the comments to share their thoughts, prayers, and blessings. You can read the “Duck Dynasty” star’s full post here.