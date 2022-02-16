High Winds Cause Concerns for Wildfires in Midwest

Many parts of the nation are going to be dealing with some less-than-amazing weather conditions over the next few days.

From inches and inches of snow accumulation, rain, freezing rain, risk of flooding, high winds, and awful driving conditions, many of us are in for a fun late winter treat. There’s another threat that this weather pattern is posing that has many concerned.

KWCH reports that the midwest is going to get hit by winds between 20 to 35 mph. These high winds could cause any kind of accidental fire to quickly spread out of control, leading to a hard-to-tame wildfire. This is what happened many times over the summer as firefighters tried to battle fires out West during a drought with high winds.

The Midwest is going to deal with a warm day on Wednesday. After that, a rain/sleet mixture will happen Wednesday evening. The prediction right now is that will turn into heavy snowfall going into Thursday.

As The Weather Channel also stated, “Strong, gusty winds will also impact an area from the Southwest into the Plains. That could heighten wildfire danger and contribute to blowing dust in parts of those regions.”

Texas is one of the states that is expected to have increased wildfire activity through Wednesday due to increased winds, temperatures, and overall dry vegetation. During the course of seven days, local responders have already had to deal with 176 wildfires that have burned 8,418 acres.

The Valentine’s Day Fire burned about 100 acres recently.

A New Study on Wildfires

Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about wildfires.

This is because we had a more devastating wildfire season than we ever had before this past year. This is all due to climate change, which has brought along warmer-than-average temperatures and dryer conditions to places with an already high risk of wildfires.

Now, a new study is changing what we thought we understood about these dangerous natural disasters.

According to CNN, this study suggests that fires are growing bigger and stronger during the nighttime hours. In the past, at night is when firefighters were able to combat wildfires the most.

“Nighttime fires have become more intense and more frequent in recent decades, as hot, dry nights are more commonplace,” this new study, which is led by the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences’ (CIRES) Earth Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder, stated in its report.

The study was able to use satellite imagery to determine how these fires were growing and shifting. There are already plenty of examples of fires that peaked during the night. The Dixie Fire destroyed the town of Greenville, California after just two hours during the night back in August 2021. That same month, the Caldor Fire doubled in size in just one night.