How the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Was Inspired by F-150 Raptor Pickup

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a performance model of the popular SUV. It shares a lot of similarities with the Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup.

The SUV is built for high-speed off-road driving, not to mention the kinds of jumps that usually come along with it. The Ford Bronco Raptor is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. The engine is exclusive to Ford’s newer models. It has over 400 hp. The Bronco Raptor also has a 4×4 system with high, low, and automatic settings and a locking rear differential. And, of course, it has amazing shock absorbers. The Bronco’s shock absorbers help control the SUV on rough roads. To help absorb the impact of any big air, the shock absorbers get stiffer as they compress.

Perhaps the most important feature of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is its long-travel suspension. The SUV is so oversized that it’s required, by law, to have three amber-colored lights in the grill. It’s also required to have marker lights on the rear-view mirrors. The off-roading beast is a whopping 86.9 inches wide. It’s just as broad as the full-sized Ford F-150 Raptor. The suspension gives the SUV more than a foot of ground clearance. In addition to that, it offers 13 inches of wheel articulation up front and 14 inches in the back. The Bronco’s standard tires are 37 inches tall.

The Bronco Raptor can easily keep up with F-150 Raptor. In fact, Ford took the SUV and pickup out on the same test drives, and they drove comparably, according to Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann.

Demand is High For New Ford Vehicles Like the Bronco Raptor

Pricing for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor hasn’t been announced yet, but there will be three different trims available. Of course, the different trims will be outfitted with different upgrades, but they’re all impressive. Fox News reports that the entry model has wash-out flooring and marine-grade waterproof vinyl sport seats. The luxury trim comes with suede and leather upholstery, a premium 10-speaker B&O audio system, and adaptive cruise control

However, the SUV is already pretty much unavailable. The entire lineup has already sold out for at least a couple of years. Even so, when they do become available, first dibs always go to people who have reservations. For instance, this year, reservation holders will get their chance at buying a Bronco Raptor first thing in the spring. For those that do make the purchase, the SUV will be delivered sometime during the summer.

Although the Ford Bronco Raptors are becoming more and more popular, they are still being outsold by Jeep. As recently as last year, the Jeep Wrangler outsold the Ford Bronco lineup by about 50,000 models.