How the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Will Raise Money for Veterans

Here’s some wonderful news, Outsiders. The first 2023 Corvette Z06 will be auctioned for Operation Homefront charity!

The 70th anniversary of the Chevrolet Corvette could end up raising millions of dollars for military families. Sounds like a win to me.

In honor of its 70th birthday, the newest addition of the 2023 Corvette goes on sale later this year. The limited-edition package will be offered on both the entry-level Stingray and upcoming high-performance Z06 in both coupe and convertible models. The package comes in either White Pearl Metallic tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic paint. It also includes red brake calipers, stitching and seat belts, two-tone black, Ceramic seats, and a 70th Anniversary luggage set. Does this sound exclusive enough now?

Although the cost of the packing is yet to be announced, it will only be offered with the Stingray’s and Z06’s top 3LT and 3LZ trims. In other words: expensive.

The first vehicles will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event on January 29. The auction is to raise money for Operation Homefront, an organization that works to assist military families.

In last year’s auction, the organization sold the first GMC Hummer EV for $2.5 million. Those proceeds went to the Steven Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation.

During a previous auction in 2019, auctioneers sold a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for $3 million. Those proceeds went towards the Detroit Children’s Fund.

Upcoming Pricing On 2023 Corvette Z06

If anyone is looking to become the proud owner of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06, remember that they do cost a pretty penny or two. According to General Motors Authority, they plan to release pricing for this luxurious vehicle in March this year!

Readers of the company’s blog seem to believe the upcoming vehicle will start around $100K. While others believe pricing will be closer to that of the C7-generation Corvette Z06 at $85,000 to $90,000. Out of the two, whichever answer is correct will not make our debit cards happy.

However, the 2019 Corvette C7 Z06 cost $81,995 for the 1LZ Coupe model.

Celebrities Who Drive a Corvette

Based on the prices for these extravagant Corvettes, it’s no surprise that some of our favorite celebrities have a few stashed in their garage.

Although he is not allowed to drive it outside of his driveway due to security reasons, President Joe Biden owned a 1967 327 CID, 350HP Stingray in Goodwood Green. His father gifted the president the vehicle as a wedding gift. Considering the couple married 45-years ago, it’s quite an old one.

Movie star Johnny Depp became the owner of a 1959 Roadster. Producer of “The Rum Diary” Graham King got the vehicle for the actor, who also stared in King’s movie. Believe it or not, the vehicle is the exact same Corvette used in the movie!