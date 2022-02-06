How Many Flights Were Canceled During Most Recent Winter Storm?

Winter storms have slammed the country over the last month. However, the most recent storm seemed to affect regions spanning most of the continental United States. During which, transportation suffered at large from Amtrack services and highway commutes to flights across the nation. And while winter storms have affected air travel multiple times this winter, the storm that spanned the U.S. late last week resulted in the cancelation of more than 11,000 flights nationally.

In fact, according to Jalopnik, Southwest Airlines canceled every single flight in and out of its primary hub in Dallas. That said, however, airports across the entire state of Texas suffered drastically. And the state sustained some of the worst the winter storm had to offer.

As per the outlet, flight cancellations peaked on Thursday, as Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport canceled 57% of its flights. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport 76% of its flights while Dallas Love Field, Southwest Airlines’ primary hub, dropped 85% of its schedule.

With so many cancelations coming out of TX alone, flights nationally began to suffer. Further, multiple airlines’ hubs across the country laid directly in the storm’s path. Many flights could not be delayed as flight crews couldn’t even reach various airports. Of the 11,000+ flights canceled nationally, Southwest Airlines claimed 1,000 of those.

Amid the mass cancelations, spokesman for Southwest Airlines, Dan Landson, said, “There are a variety of cancelations we are working through, including getting crews and planes back on their schedules, getting customers to their destinations, and we are still dealing with winter conditions in other parts of the country.”

Winter Storm Causes ‘Exploding’ Trees In Texas

Canceled flights weren’t the only result of last week’s massive winter storm. As we know, Texas sustained the brunt of the winter storm in the South. Thousands lost power amid snow and ice accumulations.

However, one of the most intriguing consequences of the storm took place when certain areas across the state saw “exploding” trees.

Temperatures across the state plummeted during the winter storm, with towns such as Princeton seeing temperatures at just 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Residents in Princeton said they heard what sounded like gunshots going off all night long during the storm.

“We listened to them all night,” resident Lauren Reber said.

What actually happened, rather than literally exploding trees, was that the sap within the trunks began to freeze as temperatures dropped. This caused the sap to solidify and expand, making the bark crack and pop.

As this takes place, it poses a potential danger to nearby homeowners and passersby. When the bark cracks and the sap continues to freeze, it often results in broken limbs and branches, with accumulated ice on the outside sending the timber crashing down.

Reber said that during the most recent winter storm, as gunshot-like sounds filled the neighborhood, branches and tree limbs littered her yard. Her neighbor’s truck sustained damage after a tree fell on top of it.