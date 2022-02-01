How Much Does the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Cost?

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is set to be the top-performing version of the popular SUV. Does high performance translate to high cost? You bet it does. This version of the Bronco will cost more than other versions of the SUV. It will also cost more than the vehicle it’s based on, the Ford F-150 Raptor.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will set you back a little over $70k, with a price tag of $71,490. Right out of the gate, that’s about $20k more expensive than the next model of the SUV. In addition to that, it’s about $5,000 more expensive than the F-150 Raptor, which has a starting price of $67,070.

Of course, once you look at everything that the performance SUV comes with, the price becomes more reasonable. The SUV has many upgrades that the regular Broncos don’t. Of course, prices will vary depending on what trim consumers buy. There will be three different trims available for the performance SUV. Each trim will come with its own special features.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Was Heavily Inspired By the F-150 Raptor, Has Tough Upgrades

Let’s dive right into what makes this performance SUV worth the price. Obviously, the SUV is prepped for off-road driving (and everything that comes with that). Firstly, the shock absorbers on the Ford Bronco Raptor are fantastic. They’re built to help control the SUV on rough roads. On top of that, the shock absorbers get stiffer as they compress. If you’re into getting big air in your SUVs, this will help absorb the impact of those landings.

Of course, there’s a powerful engine underneath the hood. The Bronco Raptor boasts a 400 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This engine is exclusive to Ford’s newer models of the SUV.

Did we mention that this SUV is oversized? So oversized that Ford had to include three amber-colored lights in the grill. The automaker was also required to put marker lights on the rear-view mirrors. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor spans a width of 86.9 inches. That’s the width of a full-sized F-150 Raptor. The SUV is fitted with a long-travel suspension, which gives the SUV more than a foot of ground clearance. Standard tires for the Bronco Raptor are 37 inches tall.

The Race for Best Off-Road Vehicle – Can Jeep Be Outsold?

Ford has been doing great work with the Bronco Raptor and the F-150 Raptor, but at the moment Jeep still reigns supreme. This might change, especially with the release of the 2022 Bronco Raptor. In addition to that, Ford is working on a newer version of the F-150 Raptor, complete with a V8 engine. The F-150 Raptor R will be built even stronger than previous models and is expected to be strong competition for vehicles like the Ram 1500 TRX.

As for the Ford Bronco Raptor, one of its closest competitors is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Base models of the Rubicon 392 cost more than the Raptor, though. Plus, it’s not built for the same kind of high-speed off-road driving that the Bronco Raptor is. Ford is catching up to Jeep – last year Wranglers only outsold Broncos by about 50,000 units.