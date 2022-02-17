How Soaring Lumber Prices May Be Affecting the Housing Market

Financially speaking, Americans are in a rough spot right now. Inflation is sky-high. Today, prices are up on just about everything including necessities like food and shelter. Farmers are seeing their operating costs increase and it’s raising the price of food. At the same time, the lumber prices are soaring and it is driving the cost of homes even higher.

Even without climbing lumber prices, the real estate market is tight. Available homes are few and far between and the homes that are on the market are astronomically expensive. Those who want to build a home or have it built for them might be looking at even higher prices. Currently, the cost of imported building materials is at an all-time high and that’s spiking the price tags for new homes.

It’s no secret that lumber prices have been climbing since late 2020. Anyone who decided to do some home repairs or other building projects during the pandemic already knows about the astronomical costs. Framing lumber like 2x4s and plywood saw a 200% markup in some places.

Recently, Jerry Howard, the CEO of the National Association of Homebuilders spoke to Varney & Co about rising lumber costs and how they’re affecting the housing market. He noted that his organization has been making “dire predictions” about the housing market for quite some time. Now, he says, those predictions appear to be coming true.

It isn’t just aesthetic items like cabinets, countertops, and flooring that are seeing higher costs right now. The prices of framing lumber are up as well. Potential homeowners can make cuts in many areas to save money. However, this isn’t one of them. “Unfortunately,” Howard said, “we’re talking about the most important component of the house.”

Currently, lumber prices have spiked the cost of a new single-family home by more than $18,000.

What’s Causing High Lumber Prices?

Like many other current problems, we can trace high lumber prices back to supply chain issues. At least, that’s part of the problem. Jerry Howard also cited deregulation and inflation as culprits in the current spike in lumber costs. In short, the usual suspects are to blame. About this, Howard said, “It touches everything, but lumber is a real problem still.”

Howard went on to put some finer points on his explanations. “It’s a problem with the lack of supply, the supply chain problem, the lack of transportation for them to get lumber from the sites to the builders. It’s a problem with the lumber companies themselves not increasing their production. And, it’s a problem with our trade war with Canada on lumber.”

Currently, there is a 17.99% tariff on softwood lumber coming from Canada which drives prices up here in the United States.