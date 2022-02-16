How to Take Advantage of After-Tax Contributions on Your 401(k)

Looking to get the most out of your 401(k), Outsiders? After-tax contributions might be the answer for you. If you’ve maxed out your contribution for the year and you still have some wiggle room in your budget, you should check if your plan offers this.

The 401(k) deferral limit for 2022 is $20,500. However, if you’re under 50, you can use after-tax contributions to save up to $61,000. This includes employer matches, profit sharing, and other deposits. This isn’t for everyone, though. Only 12% of employees maxed out their 401(k) plans in 2020. On top of that, only 10% of workers that had access to after-tax contributions utilized the feature.

“It can be a really really powerful technique for the right individual,” said certified financial planner Dan Galli.

To get even more tax-free growth in your savings, you can then move those funds to a Roth individual retirement account. By putting the money into a Roth IRA, you can start building up a nest egg for retirement. There won’t be any rules that say you have to take the money out at a certain age, either.

“If they’re young enough and have years of tax-free growth ahead of them, it could be a game-changer,” said JoAnn May, a CFP and CPA.

Differences Between After-Tax 401(k) Contributions and a Roth IRA

After-tax contributions to your 401(k) and using a Roth account are both helpful, so it’s easy to confuse them. They both allow you to save money after taxes, but there are key differences between the two.

For 2022, employees under the age of 50 can defer up to $20,500 of their salary into a regular pre-tax or Roth (after-tax) 401(k) account. However, your traditional 401(k) will allow you to make additional after-tax contributions. This will allow you to save more money than the yearly cap.

Earnings are also taxed differently between the two accounts. Roth 401(k) withdrawals are tax-free in retirement, including earnings growth. On the flip side, any earnings on “bonus” amounts in a traditional 401(k) plan are taxed. “That’s why it’s important to get [after-tax contributions] out of the 401(k) plan periodically,” May added.

Check To See If Your Plan Offers This

Keep in mind that this feature isn’t available for all 401(k) plans. Many plans offer Roth accounts, but it’s less common for them to offer after-tax contributions. CNBC reports that less than 20% of 401(k) plans provided after-tax contributions in 2021.

Even if this feature is available to you, chances are that you don’t know. Many plans don’t educate employees about this feature. In fact, it could be buried deep within your benefits paperwork. To make sure you’re maximizing your savings, it’s crucial to check over your benefits. “The most important thing is to read your employee benefits handbook and pass it on to your advisor,” advised May.