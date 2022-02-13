How This California Nonprofit Is Using Cows to Help People Reduce Stress

Moo-ve over psychiatrists and prescription pills, cow-hugging is the next big thing in mental health therapy.

That’s right. Our bovine friends are helping to make life more peaceful by handing out hugs by the dozens. And as ABC News reports, a California-based nonprofit called The Gentle Barn is inviting people to give the therapy a try.

“If someone needs healing, the cows wrap them in a really good hug with their necks,” founder Ellie Laks said. “Cows are very centered, grounded, and immersed in the present time and they help us do the same.”

Laks holds degrees in special education and psychology and she shared that cow-hugging helps soothe nearly all forms of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

And the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed up that theory by saying that studies have shown that animals can reduce “feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and symptoms of PTSD.”

Since the program began, The Gentle Barn has watched the uncommon therapy ease symptoms for veterans, trauma victims, abuse survivors, at-risk youth, and more.

Christine Weinhold has been running the program that pairs steer that have escaped slaughterhouses with patients looking for a natural form of stress relief in California since 2021. And She says the results have been astounding.

“I love when somebody has a really special experience with one of our cows,” she told the Webster-Kirkwood Times. “They’re so loving and affectionate. It’s really incredible. They’re big healers. They’re big, fluffy therapists.”

The Gentle Barn Saves Cows and Other Animals from Abuse Then Partners Them with Trauma Victims

Ellie Laks began dreaming up The Gentle Barn concept when she was only 7 years old. She said that “animals saved and healed” her throughout her childhood.

So in return, she wanted to save them and then give other people the chance to experience the same healing powers she did.

“We rescue animals from severe abuse and neglect and, once healed, partner with them to help people going through trauma,” Laks said. “We connect people around the world to the magic and love of animals.”

Laks’ dream first became a reality when she opened her first farm in California’s San Fernando Valley in 1999.

Now, The Gentle Barn also has locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri. And Laks hopes to one day have farms in all 50 states.

All three locations offer the hug-therapy program. And anyone who is interested can book an hour-long session with one of the friendly hooved giants.

While spending time with the animals, Laks encourages participants to not only wrap their arms around the cows but also practice deep meditation.

Laks added that “the cows are very intuitive, affectionate, and knowledgeable of their guests’ needs.” So you may be surprised about how you feel after giving the program a try.