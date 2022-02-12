Idaho Department of Fish and Game Proposes Hunts to Slow CWD Spread

While a California District Judge has ruled the immediate halt to Western U.S. wolf hunts, reinstating gray wolves beneath the protection of the Endangered Species Act, Idaho is facing an altogether different concern. Hunters have had a hard time of it this year when it came to deer hunting. 2021’s American population of white-tailed deer experienced an increase in cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) overall. Now, to prevent further spread, ID’s Department of Fish and Game has proposed to expand hunts to slow infection rates.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the department would set these expanded hunts for the fall of 2022. The expansion intends to result in lowering deer densities, removing more mature animals to diminish cases of CWD.

In order to do so, the outlet detailed two main options the department is currently exploring. First, wildlife managers have proposed increasing the number of mule deer buck tags offered for existing controlled hunts. That number would grow from a current 180, up to 400. As a result, officials expect to see between 30 and 40 percent of the adult buck population harvested in the fall.

Should officials pursue the second option, the controlled hunt would be replaced by a general season buck-only hunt. This event would take place between October 10th and November 20th. In this way, officials expect to see a decrease of 40% in the state’s buck population. However, Rick Ward, the department’s deer and elk program manager said ID might see “possibly quite a bit more” with the second option.

Idaho Sees Its First Case of CWD

Advocates might protest the proposed increase in tags ahead of next deer season. However, ID’s population reduction efforts spurred as this year marked the first time the state had seen evidence of CWD.

Department Director Ed Schriever said the expanded hunts would take place in Unit 14 where the disease was first discovered. However, while Schriever stated the proposed hunts serve as “a management response,” they wouldn’t be intended to increase CWD monitoring.

In addition to the additional buck tags potentially available next fall, ID’s Department of Fish and Game has proposed adding an extra 200-tag antlerless hunt for mule deer. The additional tags would also remain valid between October 10th and November 20th.

With the additional antlerless tags, Ward said, “We would expect to see hunter harvest 8% to 12% of the adult doe population each year in this hunt.”

That said, the department has also created plans to collect more samples from the local populations. The decision would become achievable with increased elk tags in a Landowner Permission Hunt, again solely in Unit 14.

For now, officials plan to collect commentary regarding the proposals over the next few weeks. A vote between Commissioners will then be held on March 24th.