International Space Station Will Hurtle Into the South Pacific Ocean in 2031

In less than 10 years there is going to be a historic moment in space travel. The International Space Station is coming out of orbit.

NASA is saying that after over 30 years of service to the world’s space travelers and scientists, the 356-foot satellite is going to come crashing down. The United States is going to fund the International Space Station through 2030. So, after the funding goes away, the ISS will be deorbited. For those worried about the impact of the object, don’t be.

When the International Space Station comes down it will land in the South Pacific Sea. It will be an uninhabited area of the sea that has been used for decades for similar disposals. Whatever makes it back down to Earth will land in the water with no injury to anyone. If it hits on target, it will be 1,677 miles from land in all directions.

With the ISS coming down, does NASA plan on having a replacement for it? Well, no not really. Instead, NASA plans to work with commercial spaceflight companies. These companies will send astronauts up that will be boarded by these private options for long-term trips into orbit.

This plan is set to save $1.3 billion, according to reports.

When asked about the change, Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station, spoke about the change. Overall the organization’s ultimate plan is to, “lay the groundwork for a commercial future in low-Earth orbit.”

Perhaps we will see car warranty ads in the stars sometime in the future.

The director of commercial space at NASA, Phil McAlister also added a statement of his own. “We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space.”

International Space Station and the ‘Window to the World’

If you are someone who loves the International Space Station, at least you have 9 years to still enjoy it. The ISS has offered some of the best looks at our planet, moon, and the greater solar system around us. It is one of the most iconic and important projects, as well as a gift to space research.

One of the coolest features of the ISS is the “window to the world.” It is the “best seat in the house,” because the observation deck has seven windows, all around. Even one on top. Two people can sit in the deck and look out at various things such as operations outside, like robotic activities. You may have seen photos of faces in the dome before, staring out into the great beyond.

The International Space Station has been an awesome feature in our orbit for decades. When it comes down in 2031, that is going to be an end of a great era.