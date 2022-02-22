Investor Pushes McDonald’s To Change How It Buys Pork

Beef makes up most of the protein on the McDonald’s menu but they also serve plenty of pork. Adding bacon to one of their burgers kicks things up a notch. At the same time, some mornings aren’t complete without a sausage biscuit from the fast-food giant. In the future, their pork may change. For consumers, the sausage and bacon will probably still taste the same. However, if one investor has their way, the chain will change the way it buys pork. Most likely, they’ll have to find new suppliers.

Activist Investor Wants McDonald’s to Buy Different Pork

According to an ABC News report, Carl Icahn wants McDonald’s to stop buying pork from producers who use gestation crates for their pigs. A decade ago, the fast-food giant vowed to move away from suppliers who use the crates. They haven’t done so yet. However, they are getting close.

To help make the changes he wants, Icahn has nominated two like-minded candidates for the fast-food chain’s board of directors.

McDonald’s claims that it will get between 85 and 90 percent of its pork from suppliers who don’t use gestation crates by the end of this year. This is without Icahn’s candidates sitting on the fast-food giant’s board. They will go up for election at the chain’s annual meeting later this year.

McDonald’s Pushes Back

According to Insider, McDonald’s put out a news release on Sunday to push back against Icahn’s demands for pork suppliers. In that release, the chain noted that Icahn is a majority owner of Viskase, a company that produces casings and packaging for the poultry and pork industry. However, Viskase accepts pork from suppliers that use gestation crates.

“Mr. Icahn’s ownership provides him with unique exposure to the industry-wide challenges and opportunities in migrating away from gestation crates,” the release read. “Thus, it’s noteworthy that Mr. Icahn has not publicly called for Viskase to adopt commitments similar to those of McDonald’s 2012 commitment.”

McDonald’s has been working for the last 10 years to move away from pork suppliers that use gestation crates. Currently, the release noted, 30 to 35 percent of all US pork production has moved away from using the crates.

“Despite McDonald’s progress, Mr. Icahn has instead asked for new commitments, including to require all of McDonald’s US pork suppliers to move to ‘crate-free’ pork, and set specific timeframes for doing so,” the statement said. Then, the chain noted that the current pork supply in the United States would make such commitments “impossible” at this time. “Furthermore,” the news release continued, “it reflects a departure from the veterinary science used for large-scale production throughout the industry, and would harm the Company’s shared pursuit of providing customers with high-quality products at accessible prices.”

Gestation Crates: What Are They?

Gestation crates, like those used by some of McDonald’s pork suppliers, are used to keep pregnant sows safe, according to Meat + Poultry. A standard gestation crate measures 2’x7’ and allows the sow very limited room to move around. To some, putting a pregnant sow in one of these crates may seem cruel. However, proponents of the practice say that it is a safety measure.

According to the publication, female swine can be aggressive and tend to attempt to establish dominance over other females in a group enclosure. This can lead to injuries in less-dominate pregnant sows as well as damage to their unborn offspring.

It’s important to note that sows are not kept in these crates for their entire gestation period. Instead, swine producers will crate them for the first month of their pregnancy. This allows them to remain safe while the embryos implant and begin to grow. After this, the pregnant sows go back to their group enclosure. Then, five days before they give birth, they’re taken to farrowing crates. These individual enclosures help the sows birth and nurse their piglets without the threat of being attacked, crushed, or smothered by other pigs.

Currently, no studies have been able to prove a conclusive link between improved animal welfare and housing pregnant sows in group enclosures as opposed to using gestation crates.