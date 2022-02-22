IRS Won’t Require Taxpayers to Use Facial Recognition Software

Among millions upon millions of backlogged tax returns, the IRS just faced additional uproar from Americans. The government agency previously announced new requirements stating taxpayers would have to utilize facial recognition software in order to access their accounts. The requirement barely got off the ground as it saw immediate backlash from taxpayers. As a result, the federal agency has now denounced that requirement. Instead, they’re giving Americans several options on how to access their sensitive information and documents.

Amid tax season chaos, the IRS’s required “video selfie” created another string of backlash from American taxpayers. The announcement rapidly created a headache the agency surely doesn’t need as millions of U.S. tax filers await refunds, missing stimulus checks, and numerous other disbursements.

According to The Hill, the IRS announced their disuse of the video selfies on Monday. The announcement states American taxpayers have the option to opt-out of using the facial recognition software for identity verification.

Instead, the outlet stated users will be able to utilize the third-party site, ID.me, to meet briefly with a representative in a live, virtual interview. There, they will confirm their identity upon logging in.

The latest development came as lawmakers and digital rights activists spoke out about the inconsistencies among facial recognition software. As per the outlet, facial recognition does consistently worse with identifying people of color. This creates further problems for individuals simply trying to access their IRS documents.

That said, the IRS further stated those interested in using the facial recognition software will still be able to do so.

IRS Warns 2022 Tax Season Will be ‘Challenging’

The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed chaos on the IRS, with added government benefits and packages creating further complications in the disbursement of federal funds. That said, the IRS is additionally dealing with 25 million backlogged tax returns from 2020, and as a result, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig announced this tax season will be “challenging.”

So far, Rettig stated the IRS has already issued four million refunds equating to about $10 billion. That said, tax season has just begun with the deadline to file relatively far off in mid-April.

Further, in addition to a significant number of backlogs, the IRS, like many other industries across the country, remains understaffed. Therefore, representatives are working just as hard as service industry reps to distribute Americans’ tax returns. For perspective, the IRS is currently working with 20,000 fewer employees now than it did in 2010. Further, COVID-19 cases have worsened staffing shortages.

“Millions are waiting for their returns to be processed,” Rettig stated, “and many won’t be able to reach us when they call with questions this filing season.”

On top of numerous other frustrations, unanswered calls are sure to add to the stress.

“This is frustrating for taxpayers and for us,” Rettig continued. “We want to do more, but we face great challenges.”