jeep-releasing-trail-rated-off-road-scooter

In a surprising collaboration, Jeep has partnered with Razor to create an electric scooter. And just like the automaker’s SUVs, the scooter is designed to go off-road. It’s called the RX200.

The RX200 has heavy-duty eight-inch tires. The tires have a knobby tread that was made to handle rough terrain. The motor is 200-watts, which is equal to almost a quarter-horsepower. It can reach a top speed of 12 mph. There’s a rear disc brake that is used for stopping. The Jeep RX200 electric scooter doesn’t have an official riding range in miles. However, Razor and Jeep say that the scooter can be used for up to 40 minutes per charge.

The Jeep RX200 electric scooter has been advertised for adults, but the scooter itself isn’t heavy-duty. The maximum rider weight is only 154 pounds. The scooter comes with a grippy platform to stand on. To fit in with the off-road theme, the platform is embedded with a topographical map design.

As we can see from the tweet below, the Jeep electric scooter looks to be pretty solid.

Take to the Trail with Jeep’s RX200 Razor Scooter – https://t.co/BKALLR2kp3 pic.twitter.com/4DviV7Z7uc — Mike Land (@audiliciousiart) February 12, 2022

Fox News reports that this Jeep and Razor collaboration will only set you back by $499. If having an off-road scooter appeals to you, they’re on sale now.

Jeep Is Going All-Out With Interesting New Designs

This collab with Razor is certainly an interesting move for Jeep. That’s not the only interesting thing that the automaker has designed, though. Recently, the popular automaker came out with a “donut door.” There have been all kinds of Jeep doors in the past. Wrangler owners could choose to have half-doors, or even no doors at all. And now, thanks to a patent filed by Jeep, they can sock tans on the go.

The patent goes into detail on the frameless doors. Aptly named, they feature a hole in the middle of them. Although the automaker only released the patent in December, the doors have been in the works since at least May 2017.

Jeep isn’t the first automaker to create something like this, though. Ford also had a similar door in the works for their ever-popular Bronco. However, there were safety concerns about the door that stopped it from being made. It’s likely that Jeep will face similar safety concerns about their “donut door.” Even if we never get to see this donut door in action, we’re sure to see new designs from Jeep.

In addition to constantly making new doors, the automaker has made its first-ever seven-passenger Wrangler. It’s called the Jeep Overlook. Not only is it the first edition of the off-road SUV to hold seven passengers, but it also is the first that includes a third row of seats. For Jeep fans, it’s the perfect solution for long road trips.