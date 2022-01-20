JetBlue Pilot Sees UFO ‘Transforming’ in Texas Skies: Report

A JetBlue pilot has captured footage of what appears to be a UFO in the sky. The clip was quickly shared online. It was posted on Reddit, not by the pilot themselves, but by a friend. The Reddit user claimed that their pilot friend had filmed the video last week.

In the video, we can hear the pilot documenting the UFO. Apparently, there was “nothing showing on the radar for Air Traffic Control and nothing showing on the Traffic Collision Avoidance System” during that time. “Over Texas, 4:20 PM EST, ground speed 500, 37,000 feet,” the pilot says. We can see a white spot disappear and come back in the pilot’s footage. “We witnessed it for about five minutes at which point it disappeared and then came back,” he added. “It looked like two boxes melting into each other. Actual sighting was spectacular beyond what this video shows. We were stunned.” The Sun compares the footage to a similar UFO sighting by US Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves.

Another UFO Was Caught On Camera Earlier This Year

We’re not even through January yet, and UFO sightings are aplenty. At the beginning of the month, a couple of sightings happened within hours of each other. On January 3rd, pilots on a commercial flight in Europe caught sight of a UFO. They were “flying along at 39,000 feet in an airbus a320 somewhere over Georgia” when they saw the unidentified flying object.

Originally, they weren’t even trying to capture a UFO – they were just trying to get pictures of the scenery and happened to catch up. “[I] tried to take a video of another aircraft flying just above us [going the] opposite direction at 40,000 ft,” they wrote online. “[I] took out my phone to take photos of the beautiful milky way, using the new iPhone 13 pro max. [Then I] tried to take a video of another aircraft flying just above us [going the] opposite direction at 40,000 ft. As I was filming this aircraft flying over us, I noticed this v-shaped object appear. It appears to be between us and the other aircraft.” The pilot that captured the video wished to remain anonymous.

The next night, a couple traveling to London also saw a UFO. “Just before we prepared to land in Gatwick Airport I saw this strange object. I started to film it and took some pictures as well,” Marjol Cela said. The UFO was 3 to 4 miles away from them at that point. So, in true UFO fashion, it was hard to capture. “It definitely wasn’t a plane,” she said. “I would say it looked more like a flying object in disguise. I’m not sure if it was moving. To me, it looked like it was hovering.”