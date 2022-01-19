Joe Biden on First Year of His Presidency: ‘I Didn’t Overpromise’

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden spoke about his first year in office and defended his administration while saying he “didn’t overpromise.”

Like every presidency, the Biden administration has faced a number of challenges since winning the 2020 election. Covid cases are on the rise, voters are shifting to the right at a historic pace, and major legislative defeats have plagued the current administration. While speaking near Capitol Hill earlier today, President Joe Biden promised to stay the course.

“I didn’t overpromise,” Biden stated while imploring Republicans to work with him and not against his administration. “I’m going to stay on this track.”

During the formal press conference, Biden admitted it had been “a year of challenges, but also a year of enormous progress.” He pointed to vaccination statistics, job creation, and a decrease in child poverty as positive steps to his presidency.

“Still for all this progress, I know there’s a lot of frustration and fatigue in this country,” President Joe Biden said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president continued to defend his administration’s decisions about the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he promised the American people he would not implement early pandemic-era shutdowns again.

“We’re not going back to lockdowns. We’re not going back to closing schools,” he explained.

Covid-related deaths have decreased and vaccines are readily available across the country. Yet the nation doesn’t seem much closer to defeating the virus than we were in 2020. On Tuesday, officials reported more than 1.7 million new cases of the virus. But President Biden says his administration won’t “give up” and said their job isn’t done.

“I’m not going to give up and accept things as they are now,” Biden said. “Some people may call what’s happening now the new normal. I call it a job not yet finished.”

President Joe Biden Shares Statement On 5G Deployment

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden released a statement addressing recent concerns about cell phone companies’ 5G-C deployment. Both Verizon and AT&T have agreed to temporarily limit 5G towers near certain airports.

Recently, officials shared concerns about the 5G networks interfering with aviation. The service will still be implemented in some areas as of Wednesday. But some airports require pilots to radio in before landing. Since the 5G frequencies can disrupt those radio signals, the service will now exclude towers near possibly impacted airports.

President Joe Biden commended the cell phone companies for temporarily limiting the 5G towers. He says their agreement will “avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery… While allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled.”

The president also added that 5G technology will “bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans. Expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities of mine, and tomorrow will be a massive step in the right direction.”