Joe Rogan Reveals Whether He’ll Take $100 Million Offer to Leave Spotify

Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan continues to make national headlines as he returned to the stand-up stage on Tuesday. Following his act, Rogan addressed whether he would be leaving the streaming service in favor of the right-wing platform, Rumble, which offered him $100 million for the switch.

Recently, Joe Rogan has been under fire for comments he made on his podcast on Spotify. Many have urged the streaming service to remove Rogan’s show from the platform. While CEO Daniel Ek has condemned the host, he stated that he will not take down Rogan’s show completely.

All the while, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski offered Joe Rogan $100 million to bring all of his episodes over to his streaming service “with no censorship.”

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

The offer has to be enticing for the podcast host, considering that moving his show would not only give him a huge chunk of change but also help quiet the controversy. However, Joe Rogan has now revealed that he is staying loyal to his original streaming service. During the fan Q&A session after his stand-up performance, Rogan stated that he turned down the offer.

“No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens,” the podcast host said, per Hollywood Reporter.

Joe Rogan Addresses Use of N-Word in Recently Surfaced Video

Originally, the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan involved some of his recent comments regarding the Covid pandemic. According to his critics, Rogan’s podcast was spreading misinformation about vaccinations. This caused several megastars to withdraw their music from Spotify, including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and India Arie.

And that was just the first controversy that Rogan faced.

Once word began to spread about the mass exodus from Spotify, more of Joe Rogan’s past mistakes came to light. Arie, herself, had compiled a video of the many instances in which the podcast host used the n-word. Now, Rogan is facing backlash for both issues, and following his stand-up act, he addressed the most recent controversy.

“In a lot of ways, this is a relief,” Rogan said. “That video [of Rogan saying the n-word in his podcast over the years] had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

He added, “You should apologize if you regret something. I do think you have to be careful not to apologize for nonsense.”

In the end, Joe Rogan believes that people will come to see that his intentions were not malicious.

“Over time, people will understand you,” Rogan added. “They know you. If you misstep, they know what you’re trying to do – you’re not a vicious person, you’re just trying to be funny.”