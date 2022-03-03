Kansas City Shatters 121-Year-Old Record With Unseasonably Hot Temperatures

Although summer doesn’t invade the country for another three months, Kansas City is already dealing with blazing hot temperatures.

Spring weather made it to the city on Wednesday. On that day, Kansas City International Airport temperatures reached 84 degrees by 4 p.m. This completely crushed a 121-year-old record. Surprisingly, a few hours before, the lowest recorded that day was 46 degrees. Atlanta, is that you?

Since October 10, 2021, 84 degrees was the warmest temperature the city has seen. Before, Kansas hit 82 degrees and tied for the third earliest in the year when the state hit 80 degrees. Back in 1907, Kansas City International Airport’s all-time March record was 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service reported that in Kansas City, the above-normal warm temperatures should stick around for the rest of the week. There was also the chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, stronger thunderstorms will develop in northern Missouri, and southern Iowa. Residents will likely encounter similar weather on Sunday.

However, Kansas is not only dealing with threats of rain. The NWS posted an elevated fire weather danger for Thursday. They claim that wind will start from the southwest but make its way to the northwest by the afternoon. Along with dry conditions, the state also expects gusts of wind between 15 and 25 mph.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week Set For March 7-11 in Kansas

Spring is coming in with a vengeance on Kansas. So, the state gets ready for severe weather such as thunderstorms, high winds, floods, and tornadoes. Sounds fun, right Outsiders?

To remind Kansas residents to prepare for the upcoming severe weather, Governor Laura Kelly issued a proclamation designating March 7-11 as Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Kansas.

“Preparedness is the best defense against the severe springtime weather we typically have in Kansas,” Kelly explained. “Last year, there were no deaths attributed to tornadoes in the state, thanks in part to our early warning systems and the preparedness measures taken by Kansans across the state.”

Kelly also mentioned the helpful efforts made by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, county emergency management agencies, and media partners

“We have a great working relationship with other state agencies, private organizations, and news outlets. “KDEM is committed to keeping Kansans safe and we could not do it without the help of all these partners,” said Angee Morgan, Deputy Director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

To spread awareness, organizers urge Kansas residents to participate in the statewide tornado safety drill at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 8. Rather than the event’s organizers plan to send out a live tornado warning on the NOAA Weather Radio, there will be a Routine Weekly Test message asking people to practice sheltering.