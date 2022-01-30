Kansas Cowboy Rides His Horse Through the McDonald’s Drive-Thru

A Kansas cowboy reported decided to ride his horse through a local McDonald’s drive-thru recently.

A bystander notably took a video of the cowboy making a pit stop at a Topeka, Kansas McDonald’s to pick up some food before casually riding his horse down the street. The bystander wrote, “I was sitting at a different drive-thru, when I saw a man on horseback cross the street and enter the McDonald’s drive-thru, appeared to get a coffee before hitting the road again.”

Meanwhile, the cowboy at McDonald’s incident occurred days after a woman in the UK rode her horse through a drive-thru in Borehamwood, Herts. According to Mirror, the rider got to the window, dismounted from the horse, and began telling the employees what she wanted. Her horse’s snout notably was seen poking into the window.

In December 2021, a bystander named Simon White revealed he saw someone on a horse in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s in Caerphilly, Wales. “We were sitting there waiting for our food when she came around the corner,” White recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. The horse was very well-behaved though and she got served no problem, before riding off.”

McDonald’s Will Be Offering a ‘Marine Corps Burger’ At the End of January

McDonald’s announced earlier this week it will be offering a new burger known as the “Land, Air, and Sea.”

The new sandwich is one of the fast-food company’s “menu hacks,” which notably covers all bases and all cravings. The 1330 calorie menu item has a unique description.“You get to combine two 100% pure beef patties, a juicy chicken patty, and fish sourced from sustainably managed fisheries. Now top it off with pickles; crisp shredded lettuce; finely chopped onion; creamy mayonnaise; McDonald’s tartar sauce; and American cheese for more than a handful of delicious. Order it by name, or get a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-O-Fish, and make it yourself.”

Starting on January 31st, McDonald’s customers will be able to enjoy the Land, Air, and Sea along with other hack menu items. Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA, spoke about the new items. “This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans.”

Healan further explained that she and McDonald’s as a whole are excited to celebrate the hacks in a “bigger way” than ever. “By putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin.”

Other “Hack” menu items are the Crunchy Double, Hash Brown McMuffin, and The Surf + Turf. McDonald’s shares that the Hash Brown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double, and the Land, Air & Sea are available at participating restaurants nationwide via carry-out, at the Drive-Thru, on the McDonald’s App, or through McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is available to order exclusively on the McDonald’s App and via McDelivery.