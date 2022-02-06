Korean Veteran’s Remains Returning to Texas After Disappearing 70 Years Ago

A Korean War veteran came home recently as U.S. Army officials brought his remains to the states 70 years after the man disappeared.

Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson, was 18 when he disappeared in 1950. Last year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the man’s remains.

North Korea turned over Actkinson’s body and other Americans’ remains on July 27, 2018.

The Fort Knox, Ky.-based U. S. Army Human Resources Command announced the man’s identification on Friday.

Korean War Veteran’s Remains Turned Over In 2018

According to KFYO, the Asian country turned over 55 boxes of American service member remains one month after a meeting between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018. After reaching American soil, the remains went to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, the Defense Department said. About 40,000 Americans died in Korea, with more than 100,000 wounded during the war.

Veteran Came From Texas

Actkinson was born to Linard Raymond Actkinson and Sallye Elizabeth Jeffery of Brownfield, Terry County, Texas, on Dec. 27, 1927. He had two brothers and a sister.

The 21-year-old Army man went missing on Dec. 2, 1950. He was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Actkinson played on his Sudan, Texas football and boxing teams before enlisting in March 1949. The man’s Texas hometown is about an hour’s drive northwest from Lubbock.

Actkinson was a part of the U.S. Army’s Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He arrived in Korea on Sept. 8, 1950, and worked as a cook. The 18-year-old man’s unit got fired on while withdrawing from the Chosin River. The man went missing during that attack.

The battle went from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953.

Korean War Veteran’s Burial Set For Next Week

According to the Big Country Home Page, Army officials said Kiker-Seale Funeral Home would conduct the man’s funeral and burial on Feb. 12 in Colorado City.

The soldier’s name is among those listed on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. His name is on a memorial, along with others still missing from the Korean War.

Officials put a rosette next to his name to indicate his found remains.

According to the Sons Of Liberty Museum, Actkinson earned several medals from his service. In addition to the Purple Heart, the military awarded him the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.