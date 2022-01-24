Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts To Blood Donors To Fight National Blood Shortage

As the U.S. continues to face what’s being referred to as the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, Krispy Kreme announced it is giving away free doughnuts to those who donate blood through the month of January.

In an Instagram post, Krispy Kreme declared, “The nation is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade. In response, we encourage you to help your community in the sweetest way! We’ve partnered with the American Red Cross and will be giving a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to anyone who donates blood between now and the end of January.”

Krispy Kreme also stated that after they donate blood, donors can head to one of its participating shops before the end of January. “We encourage you to give whenever you can. This is just our way of saying thank you for supporting this great cause in a time of need. It’s time to roll up your sleeves.”

The news from Krispy Kreme comes just days after the American Red Cross launched a Super Bowl Ticket giveaway for those who donate blood. The organization is offering those who donate in January the chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI. The big game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13th.

Those who donate blood will be entering in a drawing to not only get tickets for the game, but other exciting prizes as well. This includes round-trip airfare; three-night hotel accommodations (February 11th to the 14th); and a $500 gift card for expenses.

The American Red Cross Deals With Staff & Volunteer Shortage Amid Blood Crisis

Along with the blood crisis, the American Red Cross is reportedly dealing with both staff and volunteer shortages. New York’s News Channel 2 reports organization is struggling hard to find people to collect the donations.

Katie Stepanian, Senior Account Manager of Blood Donor Services for the American Red Cross in Syracuse spoke about the situation. “These are temporary issues that we’re experiencing due to the economic conditions and COVID-19 illness that you can’t plan for. You don’t know if somebody’s gonna be pulled out and put under quarantine.”

Central New York resident, Ann Rushlo shared with the media outlet that she has donated blood six times in the past year. “I had appointments for my final two. And got calls kind of at the last minute. I guess the donation center in New Hartford was short-staffed or closed. I got a text last night at 5:30 that my 6:00 appointment was canceled. So, I’m trying to donate.”

Stepanian went on to add that the organization is looking for community donors for grace, as others continue to desperately need the donated blood. “We ask the community to bless us with patience and understanding during these difficult times. We are hiring. It takes time to get people to be trained and we will not quit. We will never rest until we’ve done everything we can.”