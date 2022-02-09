Labor Department Tries To Prevent States from Recouping Overpayments of Pandemic Benefits

On Monday, the Labor Department issued unemployment benefits guidance that allows states to give the jobless some leeway when it comes to overpayments.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, states across the nation passed new federal benefit programs. The extended benefits were part of the CARES Act to help support the unemployed during unprecedented lockdowns. Unemployment claims skyrocketed in 2020 and in many cases weren’t paid out accordingly. In fact, in many cases, citizens received additional payments that some states have tried to recoup.

The US Department of Labor accelerated unemployment benefits because of the unique circumstances of the pandemic. Some unemployment applicants also made honest mistakes while filling out forms for aid. The department shared that “ a significant number of state errors and inaccuracies due to these fast-changing circumstances” contributed to the overpayments. Therefore the Labor Department’s recent advisory allows states to forgo collecting overpayments.

Specifically, the federal agency has created a broader set of circumstances to allow the unemployed to keep extra money sent to their accounts. States paid out the correct benefits to most applicants. But many states have attempted to recoup excess funds deposited in error. That could equal thousands of dollars in needed funds that households have already spent.

Early on, the CARES Act didn’t have any policies in place that allowed states to forgive overpayments. So states attempted to recoup the extra payments from hundreds of thousands of citizens that filed for benefits. Another important detail, overpayment funds are federal and not state money. Additionally, the Labor Department’s recent guidance is considered optional for states to follow.

Labor Department Officials Worry Collections Could Hinder the Unemployed

In May 2021, the Labor Department first addressed the issue of benefit overpayments. The agency issued a policy that allowed states to waive collections for some. The policy also requested that states refund any money already collected for overpayment.

On Monday, the Department of Labor expanded the parameters of overpayment relief. The agency hopes the change will address recent concerns over the abundance of overpayment notices. CNBC spoke to Michele Evermore, the senior policy advisor for unemployment insurance at the Labor Department, about the policy change. She spoke about the millions of claimants impacted by overpayments.

“Anecdotally, we are hearing of states beginning to establish overpayments on claims from the pandemic that amount to tens of thousands of dollars owed over innocent mistakes,” Evermore explained.

“Otherwise, potentially millions of claimants have been or will be issued overpayment notices that will cause them to make drastic decisions with regard to how to reimburse states with money they do not necessarily have,” she added.

Further, Evermore thinks forcing collections on the unemployed right now could “create ripple effects.” The economy remains fragile due to ongoing Covid variants, and Evermore worries that it will impact the unemployed the most. While the jobless look to get back on their feet, repaying overpayments could hinder their progress significantly.

Who Is and Who Is Not Eligible For Overpayment Forgiveness

– Eligible Under the New Rules

The Labor Department’s new policy mainly applies to those that are eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

That includes those that lost their job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This can include the self-employed, gig workers, and others not eligible for state aid.

Others utilizing alternate federal programs that expanded the number of weeks that benefits were payable.

States can also waive overpayments for certain applicants who made innocent mistakes on their application.

Officials don’t have to recoup money from those who received higher weekly benefits due to state miscalculations.

– Not Eligible Under the New Rules