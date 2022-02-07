Lake Erie Rattled by Series of Earthquakes

Lake Erie is shaking it up. A series of earthquakes have been reported just northeast of Cleveland, Ohio in Lake Erie. Residents in the area have been reporting this ongoing shaking to the authorities to see exactly what is going on.

As it turns out, in the past 40 days, there have been five different earthquakes in the area. The magnitude has ranged from 1.6 to 2.5, which isn’t incredibly powerful. These earthquakes are incredibly close to Lakeline, Timberlake, and Willowick. Those that are near the southeastern portion of this Great Lake may have experienced this shaking.

What Does This Shaking in Ohio Mean?

According to Fox 8, apparently, the earthquakes have been centered beneath the shallow portion of the lake that only has depths of less than 40 feet. Lake Erie has the smallest volume of all the Great Lakes, although it is the fourth-largest when you consider the surface area. The deepest part of the lake is 200 feet deep.

These earthquakes have been about two miles off-shore and about three miles deep. For Ohio, there are no active fault zones. Rather, there are only ancient magnetic faults that will only move very rarely from time to time. Apparently, an earthquake that does significant damage in the state could in fact be possible. This portion of Lake Erie seated in Lake County is actually called the “epicenter of earthquakes.” This is because of the overall geologic history within the area.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources states that there have been more than 200 earthquakes that have epicenters in Ohio since 1776. The area that is shaking now might actually be the aftershocks of the large earthquake that struck southeastern Michigan, northern Ohio, and parts of western Pennsylvania back in June 2019.

As of now, this earthquake people are reporting has not caused any kind of damage or injuries. There is also no current threat of a tsunami being generated within the Great Lake.

Earthquake Also Reported in California

Meanwhile, it is much more common to hear about these natural disasters occurring in California. There are many active fault lines at play in the state.

According to ABC 7, there was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake on Sunday afternoon in Riverside and Orange counties. It was centered in Temescal Canyon in Riverside County. Apparently, the earthquake struck at 3:24 p.m. and had an overall depth of 6.5 miles.

People reported the shaking throughout Riverside County. Earthquakes are pretty much a common part of life in the state. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that there are about 10,000 earthquakes each year in southern California. Most of them are too small to even be felt. There are hundreds that have a magnitude of over 3.0. There are only about 15-20 that are a 4.0 magnitude or greater.