Last Lotus Elise Sports Car Bought By Woman Its Named After

The last ever Lotus Elise sports car has officially been bought by the woman it’s named after, Elisa Artioli.

The lightweight roadster was named after Artioli by her grandfather Roman. The sports car debuted at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. At the time, Elisa’s grandfather Roman was chairman of the British automaker. Lotus has a tradition of naming its cars with words that start with E. For example, the Esprit and the Elan. And, obviously, the Elise.

A young Elisa Artioli even helped announce the creation of the Lotus Elise. When she was just two and a half years old, the automaker had her sit in a model of the car as they uncovered it during a presentation. According to her, a lot of preparation went into this reveal. “They trained me to say ‘I am Elise!'” she said. “And they put me under a cover for some time at home, so I wouldn’t be scared on the day of the presentation.”

Artioli Now Owns Two Versions of the Lotus Elise

Elisa Artioli had heard rumors about the automaker back in 2019. She had heard that the Lotus Elise would be going out of production. Thus, she reached out to Lotus to ask if she could buy the last one. They said yes, of course. She ordered the Lotus Elise as a Sport 240 model and had it finished in Championship Gold.

This is actually the second version of the sports car that she owns. Elisa Artioli still owns the silver one that her grandfather gave to her when she was four. She keeps the cars in Italy.

In the U.S., the Lotus Elise was sold from 2005 to 2011. Overall, Lotus made just over 35,000 of the sports car during its production run, which lasted from 1996 to 2021. Elisa Artioli has the last-ever consumer model of the car. The automaker built one more after hers. However, it will never be sold. Instead, it will spend its life in the company’s museum.

According to Fox News, the automaker plans to eventually replace the Elise with an all-electric model. Other automakers are making the move towards electric as well. Not only that, but President Biden has revealed a plan to work towards replacing gas-powered vehicles.

