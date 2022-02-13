Late Navy SEAL Candidate Kyle Mullen’s Family Is ‘Awestruck’ by Outpouring of Support

The family of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen has officially released a statement regarding the sudden and tragic death of their son.

24-year-old Kyle Mullen was right on track to become a Navy SEAL. A native of Manalapan, New Jersey, Mullen had just completed “Hell Week.” For those who don’t know, it’s one of the most grueling and physically intense training periods in all of the United States military. However, on February 4, just hours after completing Hell Week, Mullen’s body started to shut down. And he ultimately passed away of an unknown cause. Officials for the Navy said that Mullen was not actively training at the time of his death.

Family Speaks Out

Meanwhile, the family of Kyle Mullen is speaking out for the first time since losing their son. They told Fox News Digital on Saturday that they want to thank the general public for all of the support and kind words they have received.

“Over the past few days, we have been awestruck at the outpouring of love and support that we have received. It is said in the Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ that ‘No man is a failure who has friends.’ If that is true, then Kyle is one of the most successful people to have ever walked this Earth.”

There still has been no official cause of death listed for Kyle Mullen. His family didn’t elaborate on that either. Instead, they talked about how proud they were of their son for joining the military.

“While we are devasted at Kyle’s loss, we could not be more proud. Kyle dreamed of serving others and enlisted in the Navy with the hopes of joining the best of the best — the Navy SEALs. He would not settle for anything less.

“Kyle was exactly where he wanted to be in life when he was with his fellow seamen/warriors/classmates at Coronado. He took on every challenge. Failure was not an option as he strived toward reaching his goal of passing Hell Week and receiving his brown shirt.”

The Navy announced earlier this week that they were going to investigate the death of Kyle Mullen. Officials have said that Mullen wasn’t training when he died and that there were no alarming incidents that took place during Hell Week. Nonetheless, the branch wants to make sure they fully investigate.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a recent press conference that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, is aware of the situation.

“He sends his deepest condolences to the family,” Kirby said. “That’s the kind of news that no parent wants to get. So he knows that the Navy is looking into this, and they’re fully investigating the cause of death.”