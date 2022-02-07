Lottery Winner Scores $132,000 in Two Months By Purchasing 264 Winning Tickets

One lucky lottery player scored a six-figure payout by buying hundreds of Pick 3 lottery tickets, which only cost $1. Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville, VA bought 264 of the $1 cards. For every single card he bought, Taylor won the maximum prize of $500.

At first, Taylor bought 104 Pick 3 tickets for the November 18, 2021 drawing. He used the same number combination of 9-6-0 for all of those tickets. Each of those tickets were $500 winners. Since the tickets were only $1 apiece, it was easy money. Taylor netted $52,000 from the November lottery drawing. Since he had such good luck with the November drawing, he decided to do it again. This time, however, he bought more tickets.

Taylor bought 160 Pick 3 lottery tickets for the January 10, 2022 drawing. This time, he used a different number combo, but his process was the same. He used the same combination of 5-4-2 for all 160 tickets. Once again, every single ticket was a winner. And once again, the max prize was $500. This time, Taylor netted $80,000 in prize money. Over the course of a couple of months and a couple of lottery drawings, that comes out to a grand total of $132,000.

Apparently, the odds of matching the right numbers in the right order is about 1 in 1000. Thus, winning big once is a feat all by itself. But to win it twice? “I had a feeling,” Taylor told Virginia Lottery officials. He went on to say, “When you get a feeling, just play!”

Lots of Lottery Winners Get Their Payouts By Picking Their Favorite Numbers

Surprisingly, many lottery winners pick their numbers this way. They either have a favorite number combination that they use, or they use the same numbers over and over again. Either way, it seems to be a winning tactic. However, not everyone wins as much money as quickly as Jalen Taylor did. For example, one woman in North Carolina used her favorite numbers for almost 20 years before she got a payout.

“From the very beginning, I’ve been using the same numbers,” Lola Allen said. “They are my favorite numbers, so I stuck with them. When they all fell into place, I was in shock. I was numb.” By sticking with the same numbers, she won big on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. After 16 years, Allen won a $264,419 jackpot.

Additionally, the more tickets you buy, the higher chance you have of winning. This seems to go hand-in-hand with reusing the same number combinations. However, The Sun says that you shouldn’t use consecutive numbers for your lottery tickets. The combination is almost always random, so it’s better to not pick a series of numbers that are next to each other.