Lowe’s Becomes Instacart’s First Home Improvement Retailer Featured on Grocery Platform

Attention Lowe’s shoppers. In the latest move to broaden access to products and rapid delivery, the building supply company has linked up with Instacart. In doing so, Lowe’s has become the first home improvement retailer featured on the increasingly popular grocery platform.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers turned to Instacart for all their grocery needs. The app enabled consumers to utilize personal shoppers, curbside pickup, and rapid delivery to maintain pandemic era mandates and social distancing guidelines.

However, as per Fox News, Lowe’s has joined the personal shopping app as experts state the “do it yourself” mindset increases in popularity. Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart, stated demand for home improvement essentials on the grocery platform rose above 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Now, DIY projects are continuously on the rise among American populations. As such, both Instacart and Lowe’s can find a beneficial tradeoff in the partnership. For Instacart, the ever-growing demand for DIY products will enable the platform to take advantage of its initial success. Meanwhile, Lowe’s has adopted yet another outlet to better increase sales, at a time when it already sees significant profit.

According to the news outlet, the two companies made their announcement on Wednesday. The union intends to address a “growing consumer need as both home improvement product purchases and demand for online delivery continue.”

Unfortunately, the majority of Americans will have to wait for the Instacart/Lowe’s union to become available. In order to pilot the brand new joint venture, Lowe’s and Instacart will kick off their partnership in two locations. The news outlet reported rapid Lowe’s deliveries will become available in Boston and Charlotte. Available products will include small home appliances, building supplies, light fixtures, and garden and outdoor essentials.

Lowe’s Plans to Open Petco Shops in Specified Stores

Lowe’s has gotten ambitious following the new year. In addition to their venture with Instacart, certain stores across the U.S. plan to open Petco shops inside their locations.

Last month, Lowe’s announced their joint venture with Petco. And for fur moms and dads nationwide, the move creates more incentive to buy in-store. In addition, it also improves the convenience aspect of the shopper experience.

According to CNBC, the Lowe’s/Petco locations plan to stock common pet needs such as food and kitty litter. They will also offer bathing and veterinary services. The first joint location was set to open this month in San Antonio, Texas. 14 other locations will open in other regions across the Lonestar State, as well as in the Carolinas, by March.

For now, the contract length between the two popular companies remains a mystery for Outsiders. However, just as we hope to see success between Lowe’s and Instacart, we hope to see the same success for the Lowe’s/Petco venture.

After all, what’s better than a day spent browsing paint samples and spoiling your favorite furry friend?