Maine Considers Major Investment for Lobster Fishermen Affected By New Whale Rules

New rules recently emerged to help protect rare whales, but with an unfortunate side effect for lobster fishermen. Recognizing the repercussions it could have on them, Maine is considering a major investment to help the fishermen cope.

New federal rules make a 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off-limits to lobster fishing from October to January, Fox News reports. Federal authorities enacted them to help save North Atlantic right whales. The whales often get tangled in fishing gear, which has caused their numbers to dwindle to less than 340. While the idea seems great on paper, the long span of time will hurt lobster harvesters and commercial fishermen. On that note, Maine stated it might create a $30 million annual fund to help these groups survive the economical hardship the new guidelines create.

Regarding lobster fishing, Maine is far and away the most significant state in the U.S. in the field. Democratic Rep. Holly Stover suggested the fund, which would provide affected fishermen with gillnets and additional compensation. Stover states the proposal is crucial because it will aid the state’s economy and preserve its cultural identity. “The lobster industry is an economic driver of our local economy, hands down,” Stover said. “This is not a fisheries disaster, this is an economic disaster.”

Should the plan come to fruition, the Maine Department of Marine Resources would administer the new fund. Stover also elaborated on where the money would go, saying it would go toward things like mortgages, boat payments, and new gear to comply with the whale rules.

Nevertheless, the state recognizes the importance of the whale rules. The species currently experience high mortality and low reproduction, so safety measures do need to be in place. A committee of the Maine Legislature will soon hold a public hearing about the proposal.

Maine Lobster Fisherman Scores Extremely Rare ‘Cotton Candy’ Lobster

Though the Maine lobster injury could soon experience great hardship, one fisherman hit the lobster jackpot late last year. While out fishing, he managed to snag an incredibly rare cotton candy-colored lobster.

Bill Coopersmith was out lobster fishing last November, but little did he know he would hit the jackpot. While pulling in a trap in Casco Bay, he spotted something odd among his catch. One lobster had a beautiful pink-and-blue speckled shell. Live Science reports it’s more than a little rare, being a one-in-a-million catch. Naming her Haddie, Coopersmith was ecstatic.

Lobsters get their usual color from a pigment and antioxidant called astaxanthin. A typical lobster’s diet gets this from crab and shrimp, which gives their shell the standard orange-red hue we’re familiar with. Lobsters like Haddie may get their color from primarily eating baitfish, but there might be a genetic component to it as well.

Regardless, Haddie now lives at the Seacoast Science Center to be with other lobsters in a safe, happy environment.