Majority of States Sending Out Extra SNAP Benefits This Month: What to Know

Millions of Americans will once again be getting an automatic SNAP benefits boost, as most states chose to extend support for food stamps.

The vast majority of states extended their benefits at the beginning of this year. Households getting food stamps must receive a minimum of $95 per month. Of course, many families get much more than that. Typically, monthly benefits amounts will depend on the size of the family.

You can check the list below to see if your state has extended emergency SNAP benefits.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachussetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For many states listed above, SNAP benefits have been made available within the first 10 days of the month. However, other states typically send those out later. For example, food stamp beneficiaries in AL, FL, GA, and IN will get their food stamps later on.

The order you get your food stamps every month might depend on your case number, client name, ID number, or a combination of those things. Recipients typically get their benefits loaded onto their EBT card on the same day every month.

Emergency SNAP Benefits Set To Run Out Soon

Unless the federal government approves another SNAP benefits extension, these bonus payments will expire in April. That means that states would no longer be able to send out extra food stamps. The deadline for the federal extension is April 15. As of right now, it’s unclear if the government will grant another extension or not. We won’t know until later.

According to The Sun, one SNAP benefits extension has already happened. The current bonus payments going out are the result of this. It was agreed upon in January and was made to last until April. When this round of bonus aid runs out, states will not be allowed to send out more money. As long as there’s no federal extension, states will only be able to send out regular benefits payments.

There’s a lot of speculation, but some states have already said they’ll be returning to normal. For example, Iowa will return to regular food stamp levels in April. At this point, it implies that there will be no federal extension.

Applying For Food Stamps

Due to many factors, many families have needed help with daily needs, including food. Without a doubt, if you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, now’s the time to apply. Of course, criteria and payments will vary by state.

If you’re curious about if you qualify, the best thing to do is ask. Local agents will generally be able to help you. If you want to apply, they can also help you do that. Since SNAP benefits are state-based, the process is different. Thus, you’ll have to fill out all of the forms for your state’s program.

There are some common rules between states, though. For example, food stamps are usually limited to people that have gross incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty line.