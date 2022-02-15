Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing Dinosaur Claw from Arizona Gem Show

A man with sticky fingers faces charges after allegedly swiping a dinosaur claw at a gem show in Arizona. Police said the claw was worth around $25,000.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly stole the claw from showroom vendor Eric Miller, who was in Tucson selling fossils on January 30. Thomas initially got away with the ‘dino’ crime, but he didn’t count on the fossil fraternity being so tight-knit. About a week later, Thomas tried to shop the stolen claw to another vendor in the area; but the other vendor recognized the stolen property and immediately alerted Miller. Police said that vendors share a very close community in the area.

Police arrested and charged Thomas with trafficking in stolen property. The dinosaur claw was safely returned to Miller as well.

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucson police said in a statement.

Thieves are stealing all sorts of things across America

Speaking of brazen theft, a bit further west in California, residents are experiencing a rash of new high-profile burglaries.

For instance, in January, embattled actress Lori Loughlin lost a reported $1 million in jewels to a home break-in. The incident occurred less than one year after she left jail for her role in the college admissions scandal that rocked elitist circles.

Security cameras reportedly captured burglars breaking into Loughlin and husband Mossimo Ginnulli’s home on January 3. The thieves used a bedroom window for the entry point. Dressed in black and covered with masks, the thieves were actually discovered by a housekeeper, but were not detained.

Los Angeles police believe that the robbery was part of a South American ring of robberies in the area. Many such thefts are occurring in the area since the pandemic began. Sometimes the thieves won’t even wait for the marks to leave the home before robbing them. Oftentimes, if a thief sees a person leaving a nice store in a shopping district in a nice car, the thief will follow that person home and rob them in the driveway.

A lead singer lost his classic car to thieves

Another celebrity recently felt the pain of theft, as well. Billy Jo Armstrong, lead singer of punk pop band Green Day, lost his classic 1962 Chevy Nova to a robbery. Armstrong, who owned the car for more than 30 years, documented the whole ordeal online.

“FOUND MY CAR!!,” he wrote, once police found the Nova a few hours after losing it. “False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING! Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times.

“Thank god It’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. love you all.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s department found the car after Armstrong told fans online to keep a look out for the car in Southern California.