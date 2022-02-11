Man Drives His Volvo for a Million Miles, Rewarded New Car as a Result

One St. Louis man just eclipsed the million miles mark in his Volvo, a car he’s been driving since 1991. Jim O’Shea says his old Volvo 740 GLE still runs fine after two engines, two transmissions, and a little bit of rust. Thanks to a long-standing company policy, though, O’Shea won’t have to drive the old sedan around anymore, unless he chooses to, of course.

“Back when I purchased the car from West County Volvo, a guy rolled in with a 1961,” said O’Shea. “I don’t know the model number, but they flipped him the keys to a new car because he had a million miles. The light bulb went off in my head, if he can do it, I can do it. So, I did it!”

West County Volvo held up their end of the bargain, too. Three decades and million miles after Jim O’Shea drove off the lot, he returned to a ribbon-wrapped reward. The dealership, in conjunction with Vovlo Cars USA, issued Jim a 2022 S-60 sedan as his prize.

The new car is totally free for two years, under the “Care by Volvo” all-inclusive car subscription. It covers maintenance, tires, wheels, excessive wear protection, and insurance. So basically it’s a free lease; but still, given inflation and the wild increase in car pricing as of late, the gesture becomes a nice little windfall for the Volvo-dedicated owner.

“We’re just excited to be able to take care of Jim and get him into a new car. He earned it, and we couldn’t be happier for him,” said West County Volvo general manager Stephen Lynch.

Before he drove his Volvo a million miles, Jim almost bought a Ford

Jim said he caught a little heat 30 years ago when he originally purchased the car.

“My dad’s brother was running a Ford dealer, and he said you can only buy Fords. I brought this home, and he didn’t talk to me for a while. I said to him, ‘I guarantee you I will get a million miles out of this car, and I did,’” said O’Shea.

In late November, on his way to work, Jim quietly became a million-mile man. “It didn’t hit me until I thought about what I told my dad. Since he’s no longer with us, I couldn’t rub it in his face,” he joked.

And if the story wasn’t funny enough: apparently Stephen Lynch, the GM of the dealership who just gifted the new Volvo, actually sold O’Shea his original in 1991. Now that’s true reliability in the industry, something that Volvo is known for as a manufacturer.

“The combination of the two of them is pretty unbelievable,” quipped Lynch.

“You being here and me coming back for my next 30-year car,” O’Shea responded.

“Let’s do a little sooner on this one,” said Lynch, laughing.