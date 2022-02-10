Man Wins $430,000 After Remembering Forgotten Lottery Ticket

Let this be a lesson to all lottery fanatics – always keep track of your tickets, whether online or in print. The difference could be worth thousands.

Earlier this week, a 56-year-old man from Ingham County, Michigan found the surprise of a lifetime when he finally got around to checking his email. The unnamed winner regularly purchases lottery tickets, but he had forgotten about a few online ones hiding in his inbox. Thankfully, he found time to comb through his messages and found $430,000 waiting for him.

“I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery,” the man shared to Michigan Lottery officials. “After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my Lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we’d won!”

“He continued, I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online. I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn’t win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets.”

His winning numbers were 05-10-18-20-23.

According to the lottery ticket owner, his plans for the new funds include renovating his home, sharing with his family and donating to a few deserving organizations.

North Carolina Gets Lucky with Two Winning Lottery Tickets

Just before the new year, a North Carolina man named Scotty Thomas purchased two lottery tickets that ended up having identical numbers. Lucky for him, they were both winners.

“I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn’t remember if I filled it out or not,” Thomas said.

Originally, Thomas purchased two Online Play Lucky for Life tickets by accident. Not surprisingly, the 49-year-old truck operator deemed the double winnings from his twin lottery tickets a “blessing.”

He continued, “I went ahead and filled it out again and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, ‘I think I filled it out twice.’”

The accidental purchase of two Online Play Lucky for Life tickets produced two $25,000 a year for life prizes for Scotty Thomas of #Fayetteville! “I had to lay down on the floor because I just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/DOqCZzP6OF pic.twitter.com/u9o5mleaqL — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 30, 2021

“When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I couldn’t believe it,” the Fayetteville native said.

Even though the prize was $25,000 a year for life, the lottery ticket gave him a few options for his reward. He could keep the $50,000 a year from both tickets, receive $25,000 a year from one ticket and a lump sum of $390,000 from the other, or get the total lump sum of $780,000.

Thomas chose the latter. Now, he plans to use the cash to pay off some bills, invest in his business and help out his family.